Disney+ Perks Offers Special Savings on Merch at ESPN Store
Who doesn't love a good "SportsCenter" shirt!?
As part of the Disney+ Perks program, subscribers can now enjoy some exclusive savings at the ESPN Store.
What's Happening:
- As part of the Disney+ Perks program, subscribers to the popular streaming service have a special benefit just for them.
- Subscribers can now save 30% off of everything in the ESPN Store, giving them a chance to rep their favorite college football team all season long.
- There is no minimum purchase requirement, but subscribers can only use their unique Disney+ Perks code once, and the discount cannot be combined with other discounts.
- The offer is set to expire on January 25.
- Currently, the store is offering plenty of college football merchandise, including merchandise celebrating ESPN's college football programming, like their hit show ESPN College Gameday.
- The site also features the recent Disney x NFL collection, featuring mascots of NFL teams replaced by popular Disney, Pixar, Marvel, or Star Wars characters.
To Redeem:
- Once Disney+ subscribers activate the offer in their Disney+ Perks, they just need to browse the ESPN Store and add products to their cart.
- Once ready to check out, they need to find the discount code box and enter their unique code given when activating their Disney+ perk.
- Did you lose it? Don't worry. If you've activated the perk, the full code will show up in your "My Perks" section.
- Once the code has been entered at the ESPN Store checkout, click apply to see the discount.
- Then, check out and complete the purchase!
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