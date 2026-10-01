Disney+ Perks Offers Special Savings on Merch at ESPN Store

Who doesn't love a good "SportsCenter" shirt!?
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As part of the Disney+ Perks program, subscribers can now enjoy some exclusive savings at the ESPN Store.

What's Happening:

  • As part of the Disney+ Perks program, subscribers to the popular streaming service have a special benefit just for them.
  • Subscribers can now save 30% off of everything in the ESPN Store, giving them a chance to rep their favorite college football team all season long.
  • There is no minimum purchase requirement, but subscribers can only use their unique Disney+ Perks code once, and the discount cannot be combined with other discounts.
  • The offer is set to expire on January 25.
  • Currently, the store is offering plenty of college football merchandise, including merchandise celebrating ESPN's college football programming, like their hit show ESPN College Gameday.
  • The site also features the recent Disney x NFL collection, featuring mascots of NFL teams replaced by popular Disney, Pixar, Marvel, or Star Wars characters.

To Redeem:

  • Once Disney+ subscribers activate the offer in their Disney+ Perks, they just need to browse the ESPN Store and add products to their cart.
  • Once ready to check out, they need to find the discount code box and enter their unique code given when activating their Disney+ perk.
  • Did you lose it? Don't worry. If you've activated the perk, the full code will show up in your "My Perks" section.
  • Once the code has been entered at the ESPN Store checkout, click apply to see the discount.
  • Then, check out and complete the purchase!

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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