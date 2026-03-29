Twirl, Spin, and Pose with Disney Princess Ballet Doll Collection

Each princess comes with two dresses themed to her most iconic looks!

Disney Princess fashion dolls are always a big hit with young fans, and they are a great way to encourage imaginative play. Starting tomorrow, Disney Store is reintroducing a collection of Ballet Dolls featuring our favorite leading ladies in reimagined dresses that are perfect for dancing!

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What’s Happening:

Disney Store will never cease to amaze us with the clever and colorful toys it offers for young guests (or those young at heart).

One of the newest arrivals to debut at the online retailer is actually a restock of the adorable Disney Princess Ballet Collection. These are sure to be must-have toys for fans of the Disney Princesses.

This collection is made up of individual dolls including: Ariel Aurora Belle Cinderella Jasmine Rapunzel



According to the Disney Store post on Instagram, each doll comes with two dresses inspired by her most iconic outfits.

The Disney Princess Ballet Doll collection will be available at Disney Store on March 30. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Savings Event: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

$5 Personalization orig. $10.95 | Select Styles

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!