Twirl, Spin, and Pose with Disney Princess Ballet Doll Collection

Each princess comes with two dresses themed to her most iconic looks!

Disney Princess fashion dolls are always a big hit with young fans, and they are a great way to encourage imaginative play. Starting tomorrow, Disney Store is reintroducing a collection of Ballet Dolls featuring our favorite leading ladies in reimagined dresses that are perfect for dancing!

Disney Princess Ballet Doll Collection Disney Store

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What’s Happening: 

  • Disney Store will never cease to amaze us with the clever and colorful toys it offers for young guests (or those young at heart). 
  • One of the newest arrivals to debut at the online retailer is actually a restock of the adorable Disney Princess Ballet Collection. These are sure to be must-have toys for fans of the Disney Princesses.
  • This collection is made up of individual dolls including: 
    • Ariel
    • Aurora
    • Belle
    • Cinderella
    • Jasmine
    • Rapunzel 
  • According to the Disney Store post on Instagram, each doll comes with two dresses inspired by her most iconic outfits. 

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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