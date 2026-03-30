Disney Store Europe Summer Plush Collection Makes a Big Splash

These beloved characters are having so much fun in their seaside looks!

We love it when International Disney Stores bring new offerings to fans in the United States, making it easy for us to grow our collections with unique items. This week it's Disney Store Europe that’s delivering new items to fans stateside with the Summer Plush Collection featuring Winnie the Pooh and friends.

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What’s Happening:

Disney Store Europe has a new wave of Summer Plush at Disney Store and this time it’s Pooh and his pals who are taking the spotlight.

The lineup features the fan-favorite characters ready for beachtime fun. Each is dressed in striped attire and has accessories like intertubes, goggles, sand sifters, and more! Characters include: Pooh Piglet Tigger Eeyore

Disney Store Europe Summer Plush will be available at Disney Store on March 30.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Savings Event: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

$5 Personalization orig. $10.95 | Select Styles

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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