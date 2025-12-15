New Merchandise Arrivals Disney Store December 14-20
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
NEW! Happy Holiday Savings
Take 25% Off $125+ and Free Standard Shipping with the Code: GIFT
Sunday, December 14, 2025
NEW! 12 Days of Stitchmas! - Up to 50% Off Holiday Cheer
Snow White 2025 Holiday Special Edition Doll | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Polar Fleece Pullover for Adults by Spirit Jersey | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Light-Up Holiday Wreath | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''My First Christmas 2025'' Holiday Plush – 11'' | Disney Store
Monday, December 15, 2025
NEW! Avatar: Fire and Ash
Toruk Plush – Pandora–The World of Avatar – 20 1/2'' | Disney Store
D23-Exclusive Disney twenty-three 2025 Winter Issue – Avatar: Fire and Ash Cover | Disney Store
Avatar: Fire and Ash Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Avatar: Fire and Ash Logo T-Shirt for Adults – Blue | Disney Store
Avatar: Fire and Ash Logo Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store
Avatar: Fire and Ash Logo T-Shirt for Adults – Red | Disney Store
NEW! Sleepwear
Rapunzel Short Sleep Set for Women – Tangled | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Breakfast Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Hooded Robe for Kids | Disney Store
Bambi Nightshirt for Women | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store
Frozen Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store
Tinker Bell Sleep Set for Women – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Ariel Nightgown for Girls – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Nightshirt for Women | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Robe for Adults | Disney Store
Cinderella Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store
Snow White PJ PALS and Tutu Set for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Breakfast Robe for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Breakfast PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store
Disney Princess PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store
Belle PJ PALS and Tutu Set for Kids – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
NEW! Pandora Dated Charm
Mickey Mouse Icon 2026 Charm by Pandora | Disney Store
NEW! Toy Story Plush - Disney Store China
Rex Plush – Toy Story – 14'' | Disney Store
Lotso Scented Plush – Toy Story 3 – 14'' | Disney Store
NEW! Rainwear Shop
Lightning McQueen Hooded Rain Jacket for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Frozen Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store
Anna and Elsa Glitter Rain Jacket for Girls – Frozen | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Hooded Rain Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Rain Boots for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Spider-Man Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Rain Boots for Kids | Disney Store
NEW! Swim Styles
Woody Swim Trunks for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store
Spider-Man Adaptive Swim Trunks for Kids | Disney Store
Spider-Man Sunglasses for Kids | Disney Store
Spider-Man Swim Trunks for Kids | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Deluxe Swimsuit for Girls – Three-Piece | Disney Store
Moana Crisscross Swim Slides for Kids | Disney Store
Disney Princess Sunglasses for Kids | Disney Store
Star Wars Swim Trunks for Kids | Disney Store
Elsa Swimsuit for Girls – Frozen | Disney Store
R2-D2 Rash Guard for Kids – Star Wars | Disney Store
Woody Swim Slides for Kids – Toy Story | Disney Store
Rapunzel Swim Slides for Kids – Tangled | Disney Store
Disney Princess Swimsuit for Girls – Two-Piece | Disney Store
Moana Deluxe Costume Swim Set for Girls – Moana 2 | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Rash Guard for Kids | Disney Store
Moana Sunglasses for Kids | Disney Store
Frozen Swim Slides for Kids | Disney Store
Ariel Crisscross Swim Slides for Kids – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Two-Piece Bow Swimsuit for Girls | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Swim Trunks for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Pink Polka Dot Swimsuit for Girls | Disney Store
Ariel Swimsuit for Girls – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Spider-Man Swimsuit for Girls – Two-Piece | Disney Store
Spider-Man Slides for Kids | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Rash Guard for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Disney Princess Swimsuit for Girls | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Swim Slides for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Rapunzel Deluxe Costume Swim Set for Girls | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Sunglasses for Kids | Disney Store
NEW! Valentine's Day Plush
Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Plush – 13'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day 2026 Plush – 13'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale Valentine's Day Plush Set – 9'' | Disney Store
NEW! Toys, Apparel, and More
Disney Princess Ruffle Rain Jacket for Girls | Disney Store
LEGO Classic Animation Scenes 40774 | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Pirates of the Caribbean Bath Set | Disney Store
Spider-Man Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Hero Creator | Disney Store
