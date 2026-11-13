Disney Store Opens First UK Outlet Location at Cheshire Oaks
Over 800 people showed up for the grand opening.
A new Disney Store Outlet location has opened in the United Kingdom, marking the first of its kind in the region.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Store has opened its first outlet store in the UK, and a crowd descended on the location for the occasion.
- Located at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks (outside the city of Chester), the outlet store opened their doors with a traditional lock-and-key ceremony.
- The approximately 1,300 square-foot store offers up to 40% savings on select products and a selection of new and seasonal merchandise.
- The first 400 customers who were spending over £50 received a complimentary Stitch Christmas ornament, with the stock of the special item expected to run out by the end of the day.
- Similar to other Disney Store locations (like the recently unveiled Disney Store Limited Time in Pittsburg, PA), The store features a diverse range of products, including toys, clothing, accessories, and stationery from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.
- The location is a long-term addition to Cheshire Oaks.
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What They're Saying:
- Disney Store Spokesperson: “There were lots of pin collectors near the front of the queue this morning, and pins have been our bestsellers so far. The plush displays have been busy too. There’s been a great atmosphere in the store, and we’d like to thank everyone who queued to be among the first through the doors.”
A Bit of Significance:
- While Disney once had a plethora of retail locations, right now there are very few in the UK. At its peak, there were more than 80 Disney Stores throughout the United Kingdom.
- The flagship Disney Store location on Oxford Street in London is still the most notable, being one of the few remaining Disney Store locations around the globe.
- Disney Store has also expanded into Selfridges locations throughout London, with one opening this year in Birmingham.
- This new Cheshire Oaks location introduces the first with the outlet-format in the UK, though not every item is marked down in price like a more traditional clearance outlet.
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