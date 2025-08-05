Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – August 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month bring home colorful collectibles featuring: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Pin Limited Release Winnie the Pooh and Kanga Pin Set Disney Pumpkin Pals Mystery Pin Set (August 12) Peter Pan Disney Fairy Tale Moments Pin (August 19)

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! July 2025 designs are available now

August 5, 2025

Mayor Pin - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Pin - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sally Pin - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Zero Pin - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Lock, Shock and Barrel Pin - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Collection Pin Set 1 - Limited Edition

Limited Release Winnie the Pooh and Kanga Pin Set

