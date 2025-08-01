"Disney Villainous" Crowns a New Champion at Gen Con 2025

During Gen Con 2025 Day 2, Ravensburger hosted its third annual Disney Villainous tournament. Once again, the format for the tournament was adjusted from the previous editions. For this installment, 32 players entered round one in groups of four, leaving eight competitors in round two and two finalists — with a twist!

Similar to last year’s competition, the first round featured the Introduction to Evil villains: Maleficent, Captain Hook, Prince John, and Ursula. Round two was a custom mashup of mischief makers dubbed “Sweet, Stylish, and Shiny." If you couldn’t get which baddies fit that bill, this round featured King Candy, Cruella de Vil, and Tamatoa (who is included in the new Treacherous Tides expansion). Despite not getting a direct call out in the title, Evil Queen rounded out the line-up. Funny enough, the Queen got the last laugh as both winning players were playing her story.

In the end, the finals presented an interesting pairing. Amazingly, two-time champion Andrew Maine found himself competing for the title once again. His challenger was a first-time Gen Con attendee who also happens to be named Andrew (Andrew P., to be exact). But there was a surprise awaiting the finalists as they were joined by Disney Villainous lead designer Mike Mulvihill for the final game.

When each player was offered a pirate hat to don, it was clear that this last round would be a three-way Davy Jones showdown (Jones also appears in Treacherous Tides). But, after more than an hour of gameplay, a champion was crowned. In an upset, Andrew P. bested both Maine and Mulvihill to claim the title of The Worst.

Pulling back the curtain, this is my third time covering this tournament at Gen Con and it’s always been such a joy to watch. While it would have been fun to see Andrew M. threepeat, Andrew P.’s excitement was palpable. Immediately after the round ended, he was overheard gushing to Mulvihill about how much the game meant to him and how thrilling this win was. Meanwhile, although they were literally competing to be “the worst," both Andrews were class acts in victory and defeat.

With Disney Villainous continuing to expand and Ravensburger bringing tournaments to other events, perhaps we’ll soon see more organized gameplay for the franchise. On that note, with Disney Lorcana launching the Ravensburger Play Hub to help shops and other hosts promote events, perhaps Villainous could join the fun down the road. In the meantime, I’ll be looking forward to Gen Con 2026 when we can hopefully see Andrew P. defend his title.

Be sure to check out all of our coverage from Gen Con 2025.