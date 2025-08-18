Disney's Big Bads Get Their Own Villainous Scents at Bath & Body Works
We're still thinking of more villainous smells that could arrive in the future.
Perfect to go with the Disney Princess items from earlier this year, fans can head to Bath & Body Works to get some villainous scents inspired by two of Disney’s biggest baddies.
What’s Happening:
- Devotees may recall when Bath & Body Works got a number of Disney Princess-inspired scents earlier this year, so it was only a matter of time before we got scenes themed to their archenemies - the Disney Villains!
- The Disney Villains Collection by Bath & Body Works will be available to shop online only for Bath & Body Works Loyalty Members from August 26-27th and online and in-stores for all customers on September 3rd.
- This brand-new collection is inspired by two of the most iconic Disney Villains - The Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty - through spellbinding fragrances.
- Bath & Body Works promises that these scents create an immersive experience that whisks your senses away to a world of dark magic and mystery.
- The Evil Queen-inspired fragrance enchants with a captivating blend of Dark Red Apple, Wicked Pear, and Vanilla Suede - a scent that’s fresh, warm, and undeniably addictive. Dark Red Apple evokes the sweetness of forbidden orchards, while Vanilla Suede wraps you in soft, velvety warmth, like slipping into a dreamy, enchanted cocoon.
- Wicked Pear adds a juicy, crisp layer that cools the senses and leaves behind a refreshing, whisper-like trail.
- The Maleficent-inspired fragrance excites with a rich, mysterious fusion of Sinister Plum, Midnight Berries, and Mystical Woods. Sinister Plum layers deep plum nectar and skin with a hint of dark rose, creating a complex, alluring base. Midnight Berries introduce a bewitching twist—black tea notes swirled into a vibrant medley of blackberry, strawberry, and raspberry. Finally, Mystical Woods brings it all together with shimmering cedarwood and creamy cashmere musk, leaving a sultry, unforgettable impression.
- Both of these scents will be available across multiple collections, including Fragrance, Body Care, Candles, Lip Care, Home Decor, Laundry Essentials, and more. Check out the full list of offerings below:
- Evil Queen
- 3-Wick Candle
- Body Wash
- Diamond Shimmer Mist
- Evil Queen Cosmetic Bag
- Fine Fragrance Mist (comes in mini as well)
- Foaming Hand Soap
- Laundry Detergent
- Lip Gloss
- Magic Mirror Body Care Tray
- Magic Mirror PocketBac Clip
- PocketBac Hand Sanitizer
- Poison Apple 3-Wick Candle Holder
- Poison Apple PocketBac Clip
- Poison Apple Foaming Hand Soap Dispenser
- Queen of Hearts 3-Wick Candle Holder
- Queen of Hearts Wallflower
- Single Wick Candle
- Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
- Wallflower Bulb
- Maleficent
- 3-Wick Candle
- Body Wash
- Crow + Sceptre Soap Dispenser
- Diamond Shimmer Mist
- Dragon + Castle 3-Wick Candle Holder
- Dragon + Horns Wallflower
- Dragon Scale Cosmetic Bag
- Fine Fragrance Mist (comes in mini as well)
- Foaming Hand Soap
- Laundry Detergent
- Lip Gloss
- Maleficent 3-Wick Candle Holder
- Maleficent Horns Body Care Tray
- Maleficent Horns PocketBac Clip
- PocketBac Hand Sanitizer
- Single Wick Candle
- Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
- Wallflower Bulb
Dare to Compare:
- When the Disney Princess collection arrived at Bath & Body Works, there were more than two princesses, hitting the shelves with six of the iconic characters.
- There is a huge demand for Disney Villain products, especially with a release timed so close to Halloween, so it is a bit surprising we opted to go with two - and two so often seen represented.
- I honestly would have expected to see the counterparts to the Princesses we saw released by Bath & Body Works, but it is neat to see that the villains chosen are not related to the princess products we’ve already seen released (Snow White/Aurora).
- Perhaps it could be the scents? Cruella De Vil would immediately think of a scent comparable to that of a canine, and Te Ka (A villain in Moana) could smell like burnt coal and ash. Man from Bambi - gunpowder. We get why there is some careful thought that goes into these selections.
- Either way, the demand will be there for these initial two villain characters and products, and we’ll hopefully see more options in the future.
