Cheers! The Disney x Lolita Glassware Collection Has Arrived at Disney Store

Bring your favorite fairy tales to the table with these Princess-inspired designs.

Disney has launched a new collaboration for decor and home goods, and guests can now decorate their tables with the Disney x Lolita Glassware Collection. This assortment is really a royal treat as it draws inspiration from Disney Princesses!

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What’s Happening:

Disney is always looking for clever ways to bring its magic and characters to guests’ homes, and one of the best ways it does that is with home goods and elevated styles for special occasions.

As the week comes to a close, Disney Store is highlighting a new collaboration with Lolita Glassware that will turn your dining space into a royal hall!

An elegant assortment of stemmed and stemless glassware inspired by Disney Princesses is the perfect addition to your home collection, especially if you’re looking for something fancy but practical. The featured princesses are: Ariel Belle Cinderella Jasmine Snow White

Each glass is fully decorated with imagery specific to the princess, and even the base and stem of the goblet-style glasses have artwork inspired by her story.

On the bottom of each glass is a quote for the Princess like “Show me the world” (Jasmine), “if the shoe fits” (Cinderella), and “bold like a rose” (Belle).

Glasses are sold individually and are packaged in keepsake, cylindrical boxes with additional princess artwork, an image of the glass inside, and the Lolita branding.

The Disney x Lolita Glassware Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $34.99 to $44.99.

Ariel

Ariel ''Ride Your Own Wave'' Stemmed Glass by Lolita – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Ariel ''An Ocean of Dreams'' Stemless Glass by Lolita – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Belle

Belle ''Bold Like a Rose'' Stemmed Glass by Lolita – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Belle ''Choose to Dream'' Stemless Glass by Lolita – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Cinderella

Cinderella ''Midnight Dreams'' Stemmed Glass by Lolita | Disney Store

Cinderella ''If the Shoe Fits'' Stemless Glass by Lolita | Disney Store

Jasmine

Jasmine ''Show Me the World'' Stemmed Glass by Lolita – Aladdin | Disney Store

Jasmine ''Let Your Dreams Soar!'' Stemless Glass by Lolita – Aladdin | Disney Store

Snow White

Snow White ''Life is a Fairytale'' Stemmed Glass by Lolita | Disney Store

Snow White ''Happily Ever After'' Stemless Glass by Lolita | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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