Cheers! The Disney x Lolita Glassware Collection Has Arrived at Disney Store
Disney has launched a new collaboration for decor and home goods, and guests can now decorate their tables with the Disney x Lolita Glassware Collection. This assortment is really a royal treat as it draws inspiration from Disney Princesses!
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What’s Happening:
- Disney is always looking for clever ways to bring its magic and characters to guests’ homes, and one of the best ways it does that is with home goods and elevated styles for special occasions.
- As the week comes to a close, Disney Store is highlighting a new collaboration with Lolita Glassware that will turn your dining space into a royal hall!
- An elegant assortment of stemmed and stemless glassware inspired by Disney Princesses is the perfect addition to your home collection, especially if you’re looking for something fancy but practical. The featured princesses are:
- Ariel
- Belle
- Cinderella
- Jasmine
- Snow White
- Each glass is fully decorated with imagery specific to the princess, and even the base and stem of the goblet-style glasses have artwork inspired by her story.
- On the bottom of each glass is a quote for the Princess like “Show me the world” (Jasmine), “if the shoe fits” (Cinderella), and “bold like a rose” (Belle).
- Glasses are sold individually and are packaged in keepsake, cylindrical boxes with additional princess artwork, an image of the glass inside, and the Lolita branding.
- The Disney x Lolita Glassware Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $34.99 to $44.99.
Ariel
Ariel ''Ride Your Own Wave'' Stemmed Glass by Lolita – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Ariel ''An Ocean of Dreams'' Stemless Glass by Lolita – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Belle
Belle ''Bold Like a Rose'' Stemmed Glass by Lolita – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Belle ''Choose to Dream'' Stemless Glass by Lolita – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Cinderella
Cinderella ''Midnight Dreams'' Stemmed Glass by Lolita | Disney Store
Cinderella ''If the Shoe Fits'' Stemless Glass by Lolita | Disney Store
Jasmine
Jasmine ''Show Me the World'' Stemmed Glass by Lolita – Aladdin | Disney Store
Jasmine ''Let Your Dreams Soar!'' Stemless Glass by Lolita – Aladdin | Disney Store
Snow White
Snow White ''Life is a Fairytale'' Stemmed Glass by Lolita | Disney Store
Snow White ''Happily Ever After'' Stemless Glass by Lolita | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!