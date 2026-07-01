"I Guess I Should Get One." Winnie the Pooh Classic Eeyore Plush Arrives at Disney Store
2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh, his pals, and their delightful adventures. In honor of this milestone, Disney Store is releasing “Classic Pooh” plush, and Eeyore is the next character to debut.
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What’s Happening:
- For the past 100 years, audiences young and young at heart have been entertained by Winnie the Pooh and his adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood. While Pooh is the character the stories are named for, his journey wouldn’t be complete without his friends.
- All of his companions are lovable, including Eeyore. The adorable donkey is often gloomy and sad, but he does have those moments when he embraces joy. Eeyore is featured here in knit plush form in his original, or “classic” look prior to becoming part of the Walt Disney Company.
- Eeyore is presented with a soft grey body, tail, pink ears, and black tufts of hair. For a chronocally frustrated creature, he looks like he might be feeling happy!
- Just like the previously released Winnie Pooh and Piglet plush, Eeyore is limited edition with a worldwide edition size of 5,000.
- The Eeyore Limited Edition Plush will be available at Disney Store on July 1. It sells for $34.99.
Eeyore Knit Limited Edition Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 10'' | Disney Store
- Limited Edition of 5,000 Worldwide*
- Classic Eeyore styling
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Cable knit fabric
- Floppy ears with velour insets
- Shaggy faux fur mane and tail
- Snap-off tail with satin ribbon anchor
- Third in a quarterly series, including Winnie the Pooh, Piglet and Tigger
- Approx. 10'' H (seated)
- * Please note: Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges or returns.
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