40 Years of Cheesecake: Celebrate The Golden Girls with New Anniversary Merch

Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia are back in style with Disney’s fabulous new Golden Girls 40th Anniversary collection, available now online.
by |
Tags: ,

40 has never looked so fabulous as it does with The Golden Girls 40th Anniversary merchandise collection!

(Disney)
(Disney)

Picture This… 2025:

  • From Touchstone Television, The Golden Girls premiered on NBC on September 14th, 1985, making this year the show’s 40th anniversary!
  • While the show never aired on ABC, the Disney-owned network’s online store is where fans of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia will find some hot new ways to celebrate their favorite show.
  • The Golden Girls 40th Anniversary Crewneck Sweatshirt retails for $36.95 and is available in three colors: ash, forest green, and sand. It features the likeness of all four residents of 6151 Richmond Street.
  • The Golden Girls Fabulous 40 Logo T-Shirt can be yours for $26.95, featuring a slice of strawberry cheesecake  and the year of the show’s premiere.
  • The same anniversary artwork is also featured on The Golden Girls Fabulous 40 Two-Tone Mug ($16.95), perfect for savoring a cup of coffee or tea alongside your favorite slice of dessert.
  • Artwork from the sweatshirt also adorns a new Golden Girls Pattern Premium Sherpa Blanket, which pays homage to Blanche’s banana leaf bedspread in a pink pattern. Three sizes are available; 37 in x 57 in ($49.95), 50 in x 60 in ($58.95), and 60 in x 80 in ($72.95).
  • Thinking about giving any of these items as a gift? The same pattern from the blanket is also now available in gift wrap! The Golden Girls 40th Anniversary Gift Wrap comes in 20 in x 30 in ($8.95), 72 in x 30 in ($22.95), and 144 in x 30 in ($43.95).
  • All 7 seasons of The Golden Girls, plus the spin-off The Golden Palace, are available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif