40 Years of Cheesecake: Celebrate The Golden Girls with New Anniversary Merch
Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia are back in style with Disney’s fabulous new Golden Girls 40th Anniversary collection, available now online.
40 has never looked so fabulous as it does with The Golden Girls 40th Anniversary merchandise collection!
Picture This… 2025:
- From Touchstone Television, The Golden Girls premiered on NBC on September 14th, 1985, making this year the show’s 40th anniversary!
- While the show never aired on ABC, the Disney-owned network’s online store is where fans of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia will find some hot new ways to celebrate their favorite show.
- The Golden Girls 40th Anniversary Crewneck Sweatshirt retails for $36.95 and is available in three colors: ash, forest green, and sand. It features the likeness of all four residents of 6151 Richmond Street.
- The Golden Girls Fabulous 40 Logo T-Shirt can be yours for $26.95, featuring a slice of strawberry cheesecake and the year of the show’s premiere.
- The same anniversary artwork is also featured on The Golden Girls Fabulous 40 Two-Tone Mug ($16.95), perfect for savoring a cup of coffee or tea alongside your favorite slice of dessert.
- Artwork from the sweatshirt also adorns a new Golden Girls Pattern Premium Sherpa Blanket, which pays homage to Blanche’s banana leaf bedspread in a pink pattern. Three sizes are available; 37 in x 57 in ($49.95), 50 in x 60 in ($58.95), and 60 in x 80 in ($72.95).
- Thinking about giving any of these items as a gift? The same pattern from the blanket is also now available in gift wrap! The Golden Girls 40th Anniversary Gift Wrap comes in 20 in x 30 in ($8.95), 72 in x 30 in ($22.95), and 144 in x 30 in ($43.95).
- All 7 seasons of The Golden Girls, plus the spin-off The Golden Palace, are available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.
