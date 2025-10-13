Hasbro Talks Marvel Legends NYCC 2025 Announcements and Exclusives

At New York Comic Con 2025, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends team brought their usual mix of big reveals and deep-cut fan favorites. Collectors could pick up the convention-exclusive Super Skrull (Kl’rt) figure, styled after classic ’90s card art, and announcements included the towering 12-inch Apocalypse, a full Executioner build-a-figure wave, and deluxe two-packs that expand the Asgardian and Inhuman corners of the Marvel Universe. I caught up with Dan Yun (Marketing) and Dwight Stall (Design) to talk about the new figures, the challenges of scaling up, and how new tech is reshaping Marvel Legends for collectors.

Bringing the Super Skrull to Life

Alex: You unveiled a new convention exclusive — Fantastic Four’s Super Skrull, Kl’rt. With decades of comic history to draw from, where did you look for inspiration for this figure?

Dwight: This one was from the ’90s card art. That’s why we did the new expression — to try to take that old art and bring it into the Legends look. It was heavily inspired by what ended up becoming the look of the entire packaging from that era.

Dan: For us, we try to find inspiration from a lot of different things. Last year was the first time we did Death’s Head, and it was in packaging very similar to what we used for the Super Skrull. We wanted to add to that collection, and we thought Comic Con was a great place to bring something like this to the public.

Building Bigger — Apocalypse and Engineering Challenges

Alex: One of the biggest announcements was the 12-inch Apocalypse. Since you usually work in 6-inch scale, does that size change how you approach design?

Dwight: For the big, big ones, yes. Apocalypse, not so much, but the biggest difference is the engineering. You have to figure out the right plastics to make something that’s solid and playable but also as light as possible, because there’s a lot of cost in volume. That’s the bigger challenge: what can we do in two-part ABS versus solid PVC? The weight difference is huge, but ABS means more tooling since it’s multiple four-part pieces. It’s a crazy balance — how do we hit our target while bobbing, weaving, diving, dodging, and dipping along the way.

Assembling the Executioner Wave

Alex: You revealed the full lineup for the Executioner build-a-figure wave. How do you decide which characters to include in an assortment that appeals across the fan base?

Dan: We know from experience that there are a lot of different subsegments of hardcore Legends fans. So we look at the entire year and the budget we have left. For that specific wave, we knew there were certain comic characters we wanted to touch. We also work very closely with our Disney partners, especially Jesse Falcon. With that collaboration, we come up with the lineup.

Alex: Why was Executioner the right choice for a build-a-figure now?

Dwight: The Asgardians have been a little underserved for a while. Some of the ones we did before were really old and out of date — that’s why Enchantress got an update too. This kind of followed on the excitement from Odin that we did [last year]. Fans were so excited to see that one; we knew there was love for the Asgardians. Executioner made perfect sense as a build-a-figure — he’s a high-caliber fan pick, just maybe not one who’d sell as well as a single deluxe. Breaking him up like Nemesis made sense. It’s a quality figure, but it’s not an Apocalypse or a Sentinel, you know?

Expanding the Inhumans and Pushing Deluxe Packs

Alex: You also announced new Inhumans two-packs, including Black Bolt and Triton. The accessories seem extensive — do two-packs give you more flexibility?

Dwight: Yeah, you get a little bit of savings in the packaging, which gives you a few extra pennies to throw at accessories. Accessories aren’t all equal — extra Spider-Man hands can be bank-breaking with all the deco versus Black Bolt’s solid black gloves. We can add a little more to some characters than others. It’s not just the pieces; it’s the deco, the pole breaks, how the tools are aligned — everything’s a wonderfully challenging puzzle.

Sometimes we’ll look at a pack and think, “We want to make this one a little more special," and that means pulling back somewhere else. It’s portfolio management across the year — where we can push, where we need to pull back, where everyone can soar, and where we need to stay grounded. That’s literally the game we play 24/7, 365 days a year.

Innovation and the Future of Marvel Legends

Alex: You’re always improving tooling and articulation. Are there recent advancements that have opened up new possibilities?

Dwight: The advancements in tech have seriously improved our female figures. Everyone who knows me knows I favor aesthetic over articulation — that’s always been a point of contention. I stuck with single elbows on female figures for so long because they just looked better. But when pinless technology came along, it let us make double elbows that looked almost as clean as a single joint. We immediately started retooling everything.

It’s the same with legs — female figures used to have thin knees and soft PVC that made them wobbly. Enchantress is the perfect example. The old figure looked fine, but after a year on the shelf, she’d start to lean. Now, with pinless construction, it’s a much more solid design, which leads to a better overall play experience.

Dan: Yeah, and Medusa has articulated hair — that’s innovation too. She also has an ab crunch, which we don’t typically do much. We’re adding more articulation and detail all the time — not just in the joints but also in the deco and overall presentation.

Wrapping Up

As Marvel Legends continues to evolve, Hasbro’s combination of nostalgia, engineering precision, and fan engagement keeps the line feeling fresh decades into its run. From the classic-inspired Super Skrull to the retooled Asgardians and towering Apocalypse, the NYCC showcase reflected the team’s ongoing balance between honoring Marvel history and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in 6-inch form.