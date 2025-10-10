Hasbro Delivers Major Reveals for Marvel, Star Wars, and TRON at New York Comic Con

From X-Men ’97’s towering Apocalypse to a TRON HasLab straight from the Grid, Hasbro’s NYCC panel thrilled fans with fresh reveals across its biggest brands.

Hasbro kicked off New York Comic Con 2025 with a panel packed full of reveals from their Marvel Legends, Star Wars, and TRON product lines. Fans at the Javits Center were treated to first looks at upcoming action figures, new HasLab projects, and exciting additions to collector-favorite series. The presentation included members of the Hasbro design and marketing teams, who walked fans through every new reveal with humor and enthusiasm.

Marvel Legends

The Marvel Legends portion of the panel kicked off with a look back at figures that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con — World War II Logan and Warbow — now officially confirmed as part of an all-new Executioner Build-A-Figure wave.

Executioner Build-A-Figure Wave

The complete lineup includes:

Iron Man (Mark 72) — Featuring Tony Stark’s black-and-red Mysterium Armor with swappable wrist attachments and blast effects.

Dark Avengers Spider-Man (Ai Apaec) — The six-armed arachnid villain joins the Legends line for the first time with alternate heads and hands.

Werewolf by Night — The classic Jack Russell comic design makes its debut in modern Legends form.

Phantom Rider (Carter Slade) — A white-costumed Spirit of Vengeance from Marvel’s western tales, equipped with dual pistols and alternate hands.

Enchantress (Amora) — The Asgardian sorceress returns with new spell effects and sculpted detailing.

WWII Wolverine (Logan) — A grizzled wartime look for the mutant hero, complete with knife, satchel, and alternate head.

Warbow — From Marvel’s Saga of Crystar, complete with a crossbow accessory and unique crystalline detailing.

Each figure in this wave includes a Build-A-Figure piece to assemble The Executioner, the powerful Asgardian ally and occasional foe of Thor. Pre-orders for the wave open October 10.

Inhumans Two-Packs

Hasbro also delivered two stunning Inhumans two-packs, allowing collectors to build out the royal family with all-new sculpts and accessories.

Black Bolt & Triton — Black Bolt features an updated Vulcan body, alternate screaming head, and poseable wing attachments. Triton makes his 6-inch debut with alternate heads and hands.

Medusa & Gorgon — Medusa returns with a posable midsection of hair for dynamic posing and a swappable face plate, while Gorgon towers over her on a newly tooled body with a charged mace weapon.

Both two-packs will be available for pre-order on October 21.

2026 Spider-Man Retro Wave

Moving ahead to 2026, Hasbro teased two upcoming releases for the retro-carded Spider-Man line.

Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) arrives with a pearlescent finish, poseable tattered cape, and multiple hands.

Cardiac finally makes his long-requested debut, complete with Beta staff and energy blast effects.

Both go up for pre-order on October 29.

Hasbro unveiled the next Made-to-Order Pulse Exclusive — a 12-inch Apocalypse inspired by X-Men ’97. Standing head and shoulders above most Legends figures, the oversized Apocalypse includes alternate heads, multiple swappable mechanical arms, a shield, and a full array of blast effects. Pre-orders open October 9, with delivery planned for Fall 2026.

Another Tease

Closing out the Marvel portion of the presentation, the Hasbro team shared an image of accessories for another figure that will be announced in the near future. They offered prizes to anyone who could correctly guess the character. No winners stepped forward during the presentation or its Q&A.

Star Wars

Hasbro’s Star Wars team then took the spotlight to celebrate the success of the Vintage Collection and Black Series lines, while teasing the next evolution of their storytelling themes. Following the “Return to Tatooine" initiative, 2026 will shift focus to the Battle of Geonosis for the Vintage Collection.

The Vintage Collection

Two prequel-era heroes lead the charge:

Padmé Amidala (VC#383) from Attack of the Clones comes with her signature blasters and a highly detailed likeness of Natalie Portman.

Shaak Ti (VC#384) joins the 3.75-inch line with layered soft goods and a blue-bladed Lightsaber, modeled after her appearance in Attack of the Clones

Both will be available for pre-order on October 28.

Retro Collection: Fans of Kenner-style figures were treated to a tease of Garindan, designed as if he had been part of the original 1970s lineup.

The Black Series

On the 6-inch side, Hasbro revealed a mix of reissues, updates, and firsts.

Boba Fett (Daimyo) from The Book of Boba Fett debuts the line’s first-ever toe articulation, allowing for deeper stances and more expressive posing. The figure includes his removable helmet, rifle, blaster, and jetpack with detachable rocket.

Returning to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader (Duel’s End) comes apart just like his cinematic counterpart, complete with removable helmet and exposed mechanical hand. Both figures will be available for pre-order October 10.

Exclusively for Walmart Collector Con, a Gaming Greats Purge Trooper & Patrol Trooper two-pack arrives in Spring 2026. The set features improved articulation on the Purge Trooper’s clone body and a riot shield with removable shock effects for the Patrol Trooper.

Before wrapping, Hasbro offered a glimpse of upcoming reveals headed to MCM London and Lucca Comics & Games, including the long-requested Kyle Katarn from Star Wars: Dark Forces.

Similar to Marvel, the Star Wars team hinted at soon-to-be-announced figures by showing their lightsaber swoosh accessories, a newer feature to the Black Series. Any guesses as to who these will be paired with?

TRON

To close the panel, Hasbro surprised the audience with a nostalgic trip back into the digital frontier — announcing a new HasLab project based on the original 1982 film TRON.

HasLab: TRON – Heroes of the Grid 3.75" Collector Set

The ambitious collector display set includes:

Five 3.75-inch figures — Tron, Kevin Flynn, Yori, Sark, and an MCP Program — each with multiple accessories and cardback packaging inspired by arcade artwork.

Two Light Cycles (blue and yellow) engineered to fit the figures exactly as seen on-screen, complete with removable side panels and light-wall pieces.

A USB-powered LED Grid base for display.

Priced at $259.99, the HasLab campaign runs from October 9 through November 24 and requires 10,000 backers to enter production. If funded, the TRON set will ship in Fall 2026 and mark the debut of Hasbro’s new “Hasbro 375" collector initiative.

The team also teased that TRON: Legacy 6-inch figures are currently in development. Prototype figures were displayed on the show floor following the conclusion of the panel.

Pre-Order Calendar