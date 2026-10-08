Grogu, Doomsday and Dreadnoks: Everything We Saw at Hasbro's Pre-NYCC 2026 Showcase

New York Comic Con 2026 opens its doors tomorrow, but Hasbro got a head start tonight with a media showcase. The event included several first looks at upcoming products, with release windows stretching into fall 2027, and the lineup runs from Lucasfilm and Marvel collectibles to Transformers, G.I. Joe, Street Fighter, The Legend of Zelda, Dungeons & Dragons, and Magic: The Gathering.

Below is everything that was on display, organized by brand. New G.I. Joe, Street Fighter, The Legend of Zelda and Transformers products will also be on display at The Pop Insider's booth (#1935) throughout the convention, with more reveals coming at the Hasbro Action Brands Toy Panel (Thursday, October 8, 7:15–8:00 p.m., North-Room 406.1) and the Hasbro Star Wars & Marvel Panel (Sunday, October 11, 11:00–11:45 a.m., North-Room 406.3).

Star Wars

The centerpiece of the Star Wars display was Star Wars: Ultimate Grogu (Spring 2027), a 1:1 scale animatronic version of the Mandalorian's foundling packaged in a black-and-gold collector box, ages 14+. I got to see how this animatronic figure interacts with his various touch points and the Bluetooth-enabled accessories. Watching him in motion was the ultimate serotonin boost.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection gets a single-carded R2-D2 (Spring 2027), shown loose alongside his accessories. Behind him, the line's multipacks are represented by a Mos Eisley Special Action Figure Set and two boxed troop builders: Super Battle Droid & Battle Droids and Phase I Clone Troopers.

Also from The Vintage Collection, the Lothal Rebels set (Spring 2027) brings a group of Star Wars Rebels figures to the 3.75-inch scale, displayed with removable helmets and a lightsaber.

Over on the 6-inch side, Star Wars: The Black Series offers an updated Stormtrooper (Spring 2027), shown as a pair on the display. Notably, this version has an adjustable torso to give collectors some height variance among their army.

The rest of the Black Series wave arrives in Spring 2027 with packaging that calls out each figure's film. Tessek comes from Return of the Jedi, with Jabba's Quarren majordomo in his white robe and cape. Luke Skywalker wears his X-wing pilot gear from A New Hope, and the Galactic Marine represents Revenge of the Sith in maroon armor with a long blaster rifle.

Rounding out the wave, Queen Amidala returns in her red throne room gown from The Phantom Menace, Anakin Skywalker represents Attack of the Clones with his lightsaber, and IG-88 brings The Empire Strikes Back's assassin droid with a pair of blasters, all set for Spring 2027.

Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Series fills its corner with figures inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, all due in Fall 2026. Thor leaps forward on a flight stand with Mjolnir and an alternate head, while Doctor Doom stands in his hooded, armored look.

The X-Men are well represented in the Doomsday wave. Gambit charges up a kinetic playing-card effect, Cyclops fires a translucent red optic blast, and Magneto floats above them in a flowing red cape.

Shang-Chi brings his Ten Rings effects to the Doomsday lineup, and the Fantastic Four join in with Mr. Fantastic & HERBIE, pairing Reed Richards in his jacket with the family's helper robot.

A comic-inspired wave, also arriving Fall 2026, includes a trench-coated Elsa Bloodstone with her rifle and a revolver, Hawkeye with bow and arrow, and Earth X Captain America in his tattered flag-and-shield look. Several figures in this group include a small comic book accessory.

That same wave includes Spider-Man (Doom Suit), a red-clad Elektra with sai, and a carded Micronauts acroyears release under the Mini Comics Assortment banner.

The new Maximum Symbiote Spider-Man from the Maximum Series banner was also on display.

A Marvel Games two-pack pits Iron Man vs. Spiral (Fall 2026) against each other, with the six-armed Spiral carrying a full arsenal of swords and both figures including blast effects. Looming over them is a giant pink, one-eyed tentacled creature, Gargantos (Fall 2026). Next to the display, Marvel Legends Hulk Fists are available now, with Smash 'n Bash sound effects.

From the animated side of the Marvel Studios lineup, X-Men '97 gets a two-pack of Bastion & Bolivar Trask (Fall 2027). Bastion is decked out in his Prime Sentinel form with a set of massive bladed wings, while Trask comes with alternate heads, hands, and purple energy effects.

Cosplayers can already pick up the Marvel Legends Cyclops Visor, an X-Men '97 premium roleplay visor for ages 14 and up, available now.

Transformers

Transformers Age of the Primes continues in Spring 2027 with a Deluxe Class wave that includes Skyguard, Wildrider, Breakaway, and Alpha Bravo.

Guzzle (Spring 2027) lands in the Voyager Class, converting from a tank into a robot with a mismatched set of arms and a heavy cannon.

At the top of the Age of the Primes lineup, two Leader Class figures arrive in Spring 2027. The Thirteen Onyx Prime, billed as "The Deceiver" in Hasbro's announcement, is a blue-and-gold winged warrior with a tall staff. Starscream comes in black with a matching jet. Hasbro's announcement also lists a Voyager Class Cybershark for the line.

Studio Series heads back to 2007's Transformers in Spring 2027 with Autobot Jazz in the Deluxe Class and Voyager Class versions of Autobot Ironhide and Autobot Ratchet, each shown next to its vehicle mode.

Also from Studio Series, The Last Knight Megatron (Spring 2027) joins the Leader Class, shown in his jet mode next to his packaging.

The largest figure in the room is Studio Series Titan Scorn (Fall 2027), a towering, spiked Dinobot from Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Studio Series '86 expands in Spring 2027 with G1 Red Alert in the Deluxe Class and a Voyager Class Energon Universe Shredhead, a black van with green-and-pink graffiti. A Deluxe IDW Autobot Nautica also joins the lineup.

Rounding out the Studio Series display are '86 Allicon (Deluxe, Spring 2027) and Autobot Wheelie, shown alongside a boxed Transformers One Shockwave.

For card collectors, the 2026 Upper Deck Transformers The Movie 40 Year Anniversary Special Edition Trading Cards Hanger Box (Fall 2026) includes a complete 10-card base set plus two additional insert cards, with a chance at Peter Cullen Optimus Prime autograph cards.

G.I. Joe

The G.I. Joe Classified Series display is anchored by the Dreadnoks. Flatline (Early 2027), listed in Hasbro's announcement as Classified Series #232, wears a green hood and face mask and carries a bladed weapon. He is joined by the Dreadnok Thunder Machine (Fall 2027), a battered, armored hot rod in red and blue with mounted guns, a front ram, and its own ID plate.

Cobra's D.I.R.E. Hawk (Fall 2026) is a Walmart exclusive featuring an oversized pair of teal mechanical wings and translucent green effects.

The crossover with Tomb Raider is kicking off at NYCC, with the first issue of the comic released today. Lara "Tomb Raider" Croft (Fall 2026) arrives on a G.I. Joe card in her classic tank top and shorts with dual pistols, a bow, alternate heads, and other gear. She is shown with G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero x Tomb Raider #1 (of 5) (Fall 2026) from Image Comics.

Street Fighter

Hasbro's new 6-inch Street Fighter line, made in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and Capcom and rated 8+, debuts in Fall 2026. M. Bison comes in his red military uniform and cape with purple Psycho Power effects, and Guile has his camouflage fatigues, dog tags, and a red energy effect.

Dark Ryu swaps Ryu's white gi for black, with red energy effects wrapping his arms and legs.

The Deluxe Blanka has crackling yellow electricity effects and an alternate head.

They join the rest of the Fall 2026 roster on display: Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li, each with their signature effect pieces, and Akuma with dark purple energy.

For a smaller-scale take, Street Fighter Mystery Warriors are chibi-style blind box figures with 13 to collect, including Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Cammy, Blanka, and M. Bison.

The Legend of Zelda

Hasbro's collaboration with Nintendo brings The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to its Heroes of Hyrule line in Spring 2027. Link comes with his shield, the Master Sword, and a sprig of Korok-style leaves; Princess Zelda comes in her white-and-teal dress with a spear, and Ganondorf towers over both in his royal robes.

Next to them sits an Electronic Master Sword roleplay replica. The placard notes that it is not a final product and is pending licensor approval.

Nerf x KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters was represented with a Nerf line of roleplay weapons inspired by Huntr/x, all available now and rated 6+. Rumi's Four Tiger Sword is a long, pale blue blade etched with constellation lines. Mira's Curved Moon Sword features a gold-wrapped handle and a curved blade. And Zoey's Spirit Blades come with a gold tassel.

Play-Doh Blooms

Play-Doh shows a more grown-up side with Blooms by Play-Doh, a floral modeling line aimed at ages 8 and up. The Garden set includes everything needed to create and display a bouquet. Finished arrangements filled glass vases around the room, and Hasbro even dressed the cocktail tables with them.

A hands-on table invited guests to sculpt their own flowers, with color combination guides, compound sticks, shaping tools, and a spray bottle laid out for a quick lesson. Making these is a deeply satisfying multisensory experience, and best of all, the dough is scented!

Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons heads to Azeroth with D&D: World of Warcraft (Fall 2026), a gameplay expansion set in Blizzard's fantasy world. The display featured art of the Lich King and a frost wyrm, a battle map, and a tabletop full of painted miniatures of iconic Warcraft characters.

The book was shown with two covers: a standard cover with the Lich King, and an alternate cover with a glowing green World of Warcraft logo and a swarm of murlocs.

Accessories on display include the Dungeons & Dragons Mind Flayer Dice Set (Summer 2026) from FanRoll, with tiny mind flayers suspended inside clear dice, along with materials highlighting D&D's accessibility-focused products.

Dungeons & Dragons will be well represented throughout NYCC with hands-on adventures, Learn to Play sessions, and Adventuring Party: Chaos in the City of Splendors events that run in Hall 1E throughout NYCC, with charity incentives benefiting The Trevor Project.

Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering boldly goes where it hasn't gone before with Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek (Fall 2026). A play area with themed playmats lets guests try the game.

Color-coded Welcome Decks feature Star Trek characters like Captain Picard and Spock. At NYCC, attendees can pick up a Welcome Deck and a Borg Queen, Perfection Manifest promo card at booth #1301 while supplies last, along with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes demos.

Hasbro Video Games

Hasbro's growing video game slate got a room of its own, led by Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons, a third-person, single-player action-adventure game set in an open world built around exploration. The game's hero, Kaatri, uses spellcraft to explore, solve challenges and take down monsters. Her arsenal spans spells, rituals and forbidden magic, and spells can be combined in multiple ways, opening up more than one solution to a given problem. In combat, Kaatri can also summon otherworldly melee weapons, each with its own power and tactical uses. A live demo was conducted for the game, coming to multiple platforms next year.

Also on display is Exodus, the sci-fi action RPG from Archetype Entertainment, which launches April 7th, 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and the Epic Games Store. Players take on the role of Jun Aslan, a salvager turned Traveler, who builds a crew of companions that includes both humans and Awakened animals. One of them is Salt, an Awakened octopus and mercenary who pilots a combat mech built for long-range sniping, quick evasion and ink-like smokescreens. Another is Emrys, a member of the Deva, an enigmatic Celestial species with a plural consciousness. Emrys plays a support role, launching Remnant Orbs that weaken enemies and channel the stolen power back to Jun as protection.

Holiday Gift Picks

Hasbro's "Great Gifts 2026" table gathered its holiday lineup in one place. The selection spans Beyblade X, the Nerf Doomcannon blaster, Play-Doh playsets, Monopoly Deal No Mercy, and the Crossfire tabletop game.

Preschool picks include Peppa Pig Ready, Pedal, Go Peppa with more than 75 sounds and reactions, plus a Spidey and His Amazing Friends playset. Rounding out the table are a Transformers Bumblebee figure, a Transformers Matrix of Leadership roleplay item, a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu, and a Spider-Man figure.

Hasbro's full New York Comic Con 2026 schedule runs October 8th–11th at the Javits Center, with displays at The Pop Insider booth (#1935), Magic: The Gathering at booth #1301, and Dungeons & Dragons in Hall 1E. Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more NYCC 2026 coverage.

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