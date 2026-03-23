We're Crazy for Daisy! New Styles from Her Universe Featuring Daisy Duck Coming Soon

The new selections are bright, playful, and perfect for spring!

Her Universe is celebrating Daisy Duck, and it's dropped a new apparel line featuring spring colors and blooming flowers. Daisy is as much a fashionista as her BFF Minnie Mouse and we’re delighted to see her in the spotlight on this charming collection.





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What’s Happening:

Daisy Duck is classy, sassy, and knows a thing or two about fashion! That’s why this spring, Her Universe has looked to her for inspiration for playful styles Disney fans are sure to love.

For this springtime drop, Her Universe has a few new looks to add to your wardrobe including one super-fun dress with built-in shorts.

This romper-like offering is great for Disney bounding or anytime you need something cute, comfortable, and versatile. The dress elevates the look from purely casual, while the shorts provide an extra layer of cover and durability, so you can shop, dine, and play without worry.

Patterns feature a checkerboard background with purple, green, blue, and white squares. Each is decorated with Daisy’s smiling face or a bold flower that’s the character’s namesake!

The Her Universe Daisy Duck collection will be available at Disney Store on March 23.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Savings Event: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

$5 Personalization orig. $10.95 | Select Styles

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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