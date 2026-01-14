House of Sillage Discontinuing High End Minnie Mouse Fragrance and Bow Lipstick Case Set

Both items are discounted for their final batch of sales.

Alas, Minnie Mouse Fragrance, we hardly knew ye... Well, actually, that's not quite true, since it's been around for awhile, but now House of Sillage has announced they'll be discontinuing the Minnie Parfum, along with a similarly eye-catching Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick Case Set.

What's Happening:

House of Sillage announced the end of both the Minnie Mouse Fragrance and the Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick Case Set on their Instagram, with an image of the items and their quite impressive packaging alongside the words "Final Sale. Never Coming Back" and a caution that reads "Minnie Mouse. The Sweetheart of Disney Magic."

Officially identified as the Minnie Mouse Vanilla, Gourmand, Powdery Parfum, the fragrance normally costs $396.00, but has been discounted down to $217.00 on House of Sillage's website.

The Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick Case Set is regularly priced $295.00 but is now $162.00 for those who want to get it before it's gone.

The Minnie Mouse Fragrance and Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick Case Set were first released several years ago. In her 2023 review of both items, R.D. Burbank wrote, of the fragrance, "It’s very sweet, just like Minnie. This offering reminds me of dessert and baked goods which makes sense because the top notes are Marshmallow, Creamy notes; while the heart is Raspberry, Caramel, and Coconut, and the base presents Vanilla, Musk, and Cedarwood. It's a bit on the sweet side for my personal preference, but still something I’d readily wear."

Regarding the lipstick, she wrote, "I’ve used the lipstick a few times and I really like it. Unlike the lipstick my mom used when I was a kid, this has a very pleasant vanilla smell or rather it reminds me of cake. I like how it feels on my lips, it’s not sheer, there’s almost a sticky heaviness to it that makes me think I only need to use a little bit. This tube is going to last me awhile.