Lowe’s 2026 Halloween Collection Brings Plenty of Disney Decor for Spooky Season

The new Halloween lineup includes Disney favorites, Haunted Mansion-inspired décor, and seasonal Bluey and Grogu inflatables.

Halloween may still be weeks away, but Lowe’s is already giving fans a reason to start decorating. Lowe’s full 2026 Halloween Collection launches today, August 17, bringing an assortment of spooky décor, massive animatronics, inflatables, and plenty of pop culture favorites to yards and homes ahead of the holiday.

What’s Happening:

For Disney fans in particular, this year’s collection offers plenty to get excited about. Lowe’s is introducing a new Disney Halloween collection featuring characters from the worlds of Disney and Pixar, along with décor inspired by a certain Disney Parks attraction that has 999 happy haunts.

The new Disney collection includes Halloween décor inspired by Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Monsters, Inc. and Lilo & Stitch, giving fans the opportunity to add a little Disney magic to their seasonal displays.

Haunted Mansion-inspired pieces will also be part of the collection, bringing the hot and cold running chills of the attraction into the home.

The collection is designed to offer something for a wide range of decorating styles and budgets. Shoppers can find smaller 1-foot and 3-foot statues alongside significantly larger pieces measuring 9, 12, and even 15 feet tall.

In fact, while it is unrelated to Disney, Lowe’s is highlighting what they describe as the tallest Halloween animatronic on the market, standing at an impressive 15 feet tall. For homeowners looking to make their Halloween display impossible to miss, the massive animatronic is designed to become an instant centerpiece.

For those who prefer a simpler setup, Lowe’s is also expanding its selection of Halloween inflatables. These decorations can make a major impact without requiring the same amount of setup associated with larger animatronics, making them an easy option for families looking to transform their yards for Halloween.

Among the pop culture offerings are inflatables featuring Bluey, giving fans of the beloved animated series a way to bring Bluey and her family into their Halloween celebrations.

Star Wars fans will also have something to look forward to, with Grogu making an appearance in the Halloween collection. Grogu is getting the inflatable treatment, offering a more playful alternative to the darker side of the galaxy.

The collection's August launch also gives Halloween enthusiasts plenty of time to plan. With some of the larger and more elaborate pieces likely to become statement decorations for front yards, getting a head start can be particularly useful for shoppers who want to build a coordinated display.

Whether the goal is to create a spooky haunted house, a playful Disney-inspired display, a Star Wars Halloween scene, or a combination of all three, Lowe’s is giving shoppers plenty of options to customize their Halloween setup.