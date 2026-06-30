Lowe’s Disney Halloween Decorations Includes Animated Figures and Haunted Mansion Tombstones

From Sully as a vampire to a mummy Mickey, there's some fun choices.

Sure, we're just hitting the end of June, but that's no reason to not be planning for Halloween, and there are some eye-catching Disney Halloween Decorations currently available at Lowe's.

What's Happening:

Lowe's has a notable collection of fairly large scale Disney Halloween decorations available this year, for those looking ahead to spooky season and pondering how to make a big impression on your friends and neighbors.

There are currently six items available, which include four different large-scale animatronic figures of beloved Disney characters -- including Mickey, Minnie, Sully, and Stitch -- in Halloween-ready costumes.

Also available are two different Haunted Mansion tombstones, for those wanting to let everyone know that your home contains some grim grinning ghosts.

Check out the full collection below, all of which are available at Lowes.com.

I think my favorite is Stitch in the alien costume, as the little guy is no doubt working to throw anyone off the scent of his true nature by cleverly leaning into it.

Disney 4-ft Motion Activated Mickey Mouse Mummy Halloween Animatronic ($199.00)

Disney 4-ft Motion Activated Minnie Mouse Mummy Halloween Animatronic ($199.00)

Disney 3.02-ft Freestanding Motion Activated Talking Stitch Life Size-Animated Alien Animatronic ($149.00)

Disney 5.74-ft Freestanding Motion Activated Talking Sulley Life Size-Animated Vampire Animatronic ($299.00)

Disney 3-ft The Haunted Mansion Miss Kitty Cat Blow Mold Tombstone ($69.98)

Disney 3-ft The Haunted Mansion Big Jake Dog Blow Mold Tombstone ($69.98)