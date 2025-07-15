Marvel Joins the Doorables Universe with New Collectibles from Just Play
Just Play is expanding its wildly popular Disney Doorables toy line with a brand-new multiversal twist—Marvel Doorables. Launching this week exclusively at Walmart, the new collectibles reimagine iconic Marvel Super Heroes in the whimsical, glitter-eyed style that has made Doorables the #1 licensed collectible doll brand, according to Circana. Fans will find miniaturized versions of favorite characters from Avengers, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more, each featuring signature stylization and insider details sure to thrill Marvel diehards.
Two Launch Sets Swing into Action
Marvel Doorables Action Peek features 4 collectible figures per capsule, chosen from a lineup of 50 mini-figures posed mid-action and paired with dynamic diorama backdrops. Each toy stands at 1.5 inches tall and is recommended for ages 5 and up (SRP $10.99).
Marvel Doorables Action Peek Confirmed Characters:
- The Avengers
- Iron Man
- Captain America
- Thor
- The Hulk
- Scarlet Witch
- Black Panther
- Okoye
- Winter Soldier
- Photon
- Loki
- Thanos
- Spider-Man Universe
- Spider-Man
- Miles Morales
- Green Goblin
- Doctor Octopus
- Ghost-Spider
- J. Jonah Jameson
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Star-Lord
- Rocket Raccoon
- Cosmo
- Baby Groot
- Goose
- Toothgrinder
Marvel Doorables Spider-Verse Collector Capsule invites fans into one of 10 surprise scenes inspired by the Spider-Verse animated films. Each capsule includes a suction-cup-based collectible figure sculpted in a web-slinging pose. Perfect for displaying on mirrors, fridges, or desks, these glitter-eyed heroes also retail for $10.99 and are suitable for ages 5+.
Marvel Doorables Spider-Verse Collector Capsule Characters:
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Gwen
- Peni Parker
- Spider-Man India
- Spider-Punk
- Spider-Woman
- Spider-Man Noir
- Spider-Man 2099
- Peter B. Parker
- Spider Ham
Both sets are available now at Walmart and will arrive on Amazon in August, with an international rollout planned through the fall across Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Europe.
Marvel Doorables mark the first time characters from the Marvel Universe have joined the collectible Doorables line, which currently consists of Disney Doorables and Star Wars Doorables.