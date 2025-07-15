Marvel Joins the Doorables Universe with New Collectibles from Just Play

New Marvel Doorables begin rolling out at Walmart, with Amazon and global retailers to follow

Just Play is expanding its wildly popular Disney Doorables toy line with a brand-new multiversal twist—Marvel Doorables. Launching this week exclusively at Walmart, the new collectibles reimagine iconic Marvel Super Heroes in the whimsical, glitter-eyed style that has made Doorables the #1 licensed collectible doll brand, according to Circana. Fans will find miniaturized versions of favorite characters from Avengers, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more, each featuring signature stylization and insider details sure to thrill Marvel diehards.

Two Launch Sets Swing into Action

Marvel Doorables Action Peek features 4 collectible figures per capsule, chosen from a lineup of 50 mini-figures posed mid-action and paired with dynamic diorama backdrops. Each toy stands at 1.5 inches tall and is recommended for ages 5 and up (SRP $10.99).

Marvel Doorables Action Peek Confirmed Characters:

The Avengers Iron Man Captain America Thor The Hulk Scarlet Witch Black Panther Okoye Winter Soldier Photon Loki Thanos

Spider-Man Universe Spider-Man Miles Morales Green Goblin Doctor Octopus Ghost-Spider J. Jonah Jameson

Guardians of the Galaxy Star-Lord Rocket Raccoon Cosmo Baby Groot Goose Toothgrinder



Marvel Doorables Spider-Verse Collector Capsule invites fans into one of 10 surprise scenes inspired by the Spider-Verse animated films. Each capsule includes a suction-cup-based collectible figure sculpted in a web-slinging pose. Perfect for displaying on mirrors, fridges, or desks, these glitter-eyed heroes also retail for $10.99 and are suitable for ages 5+.

Marvel Doorables Spider-Verse Collector Capsule Characters:

Spider-Man

Spider-Gwen

Peni Parker

Spider-Man India

Spider-Punk

Spider-Woman

Spider-Man Noir

Spider-Man 2099

Peter B. Parker

Spider Ham

Both sets are available now at Walmart and will arrive on Amazon in August, with an international rollout planned through the fall across Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Europe.

Marvel Doorables mark the first time characters from the Marvel Universe have joined the collectible Doorables line, which currently consists of Disney Doorables and Star Wars Doorables.