The Next Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fanstream is Set for Next Week
Will more "Brand New Day" figures be revealed?
Hasbro Pulse has revealed the date for their next Marvel Legends Fanstream.
What's Happening:
- The next Marvel Legends Fanstream is on its way from Hasbo Pulse, set for May 18th.
- Hasbro's Dan Yun will host alongside special co-host Mr. Stevie on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel.
- So what will be revealed here? As always, that's a guessing game. Though when it comes to projects that aren't comic book specific, there are a few tantalizing possibilities for Legends collectors.
- One strong contender is additional figure reveals for this summer's big movie release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Though new Marvel Legends figures for Spider-Man and Hulk were already announced for that film -- along with many other Hasbro toys -- there are plenty of other characters still in contention.
- This includes the likes of villains Scorpion, Boomerang and Tarantula, plus The Punisher, who has an upcoming Legends figure for the just-released Disney+ Special, The Punisher: One Last Kill, but has a different, clean shaven look in Brand New Day that seems readymade for yet another Legends figure.
- There's also Sadie Sink's mystery character, of course, but we're guessing they wait until the reveal of who she's playing for that one to be announced.
- Could we get the first action figure announcements for Avengers: Doomsday? Obviously there'd be plenty of excitement for any of the characters (and their respective looks) revealed so far, including Cyclops and Thor. But with the movie coming in December, it may still be slightly too early for that...
- Another possibility though are more figures for X-Men '97, with the second season of that animated series coming soon.
- We'll find out what the newest Marvel Legends reveals are this Monday, May 18th, at 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT.
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