What's the Racket?! Disney Store Europe's Mickey and Friends Tennis Plush Make Their Stateside Debut

These four characters are ready for some friendly competition. See you on the court!

Oh, oh, oh! A new shipment of international plush characters developed by Disney Store Europe has landed stateside! Last week, we enjoyed the arrival of Mickey and Friends Soccer Plush from Disney Store China, and now the gang is back with a new sport to spotlight: Tennis!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)





What’s Happening:

We know, you’re about to grab a racket and tennis ball and head to court for a friendly match or tournament, but before you go, you have to check out the new plush pals from Disney Store Europe.

This summer is all about being active and trying new sports, and the Mickey and Friends Tennis Plush are here to help you make your adventures that much better!

These super cute plush characters came to play, including: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Daisy Duck

Each character is dressed in a colorful outfit (skirts for the ladies, shorts for the lads) and is holding an attached tennis ball and racket; except for Donald who traded his racket for a gear bag.

The bottom/feet portion of each plush is filled with beans to help them stand on their own!

Mickey and Friends Tennis Plush measure 9-in tall and are available now at Disney Store. Characters are sold separately and priced at $19.99.

Minnie Mouse Tennis Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Tennis Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Donald Duck Tennis Plush – Mini Bean Bag 8'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Daisy Duck Tennis Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store



Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



