What's the Racket?! Disney Store Europe's Mickey and Friends Tennis Plush Make Their Stateside Debut
Oh, oh, oh! A new shipment of international plush characters developed by Disney Store Europe has landed stateside! Last week, we enjoyed the arrival of Mickey and Friends Soccer Plush from Disney Store China, and now the gang is back with a new sport to spotlight: Tennis!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We know, you’re about to grab a racket and tennis ball and head to court for a friendly match or tournament, but before you go, you have to check out the new plush pals from Disney Store Europe.
- This summer is all about being active and trying new sports, and the Mickey and Friends Tennis Plush are here to help you make your adventures that much better!
- These super cute plush characters came to play, including:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Donald Duck
- Daisy Duck
- Each character is dressed in a colorful outfit (skirts for the ladies, shorts for the lads) and is holding an attached tennis ball and racket; except for Donald who traded his racket for a gear bag.
- The bottom/feet portion of each plush is filled with beans to help them stand on their own!
- Mickey and Friends Tennis Plush measure 9-in tall and are available now at Disney Store. Characters are sold separately and priced at $19.99.
Minnie Mouse Tennis Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Tennis Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Donald Duck Tennis Plush – Mini Bean Bag 8'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Daisy Duck Tennis Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!