Mickey Mouse Takes Over This Fun Denim Jacket for Women
Prompt: I need a new denim-style jacket that’s light blue in color and trendy. Oh, and make it Disney-themed! Disney Store has heard our request and has a new women’s jacket starring Mickey Mouse! If you’re on the hunt for a fun wardrobe staple, this is the item you’ve been looking for!
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What’s Happening:
- Did you know that Disney Store is the best place to shop for Disney merchandise? Ok, that’s not exactly brand new information, but did you know that in addition to the fun commemorative apparel that’s available, there are also plenty of wardrobe staples?
- Today, Disney Store debuted a new denim-style women’s jacket that will go with everything in your wardrobe, while also helping you share your Disney fandom!
- The jacket follows a traditional style with a high pile fleece collar, decorative buttons at the waist, button cuffs, button closures, and a chest pocket.
- On the back is a giant, smiling Mickey Mouse head, so there’s no doubt that he’s the inspiration of this look.
- This new Women's Jacket is available now at Disney Store and sells for $89.99.
Mickey Mouse Denim Jacket for Women | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- $15 Beach Towels | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!