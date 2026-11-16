Small-Magic is Still Magic! Shop the Charming New Mini Kingdoms Playsets from Disney Store

Now you hold the key to the Kingdom!

You might not be able to visit Magic Kingdom every day, but thanks to the new Mini Kingdoms playsets, you can make magic right at home! Disney Store is introducing some adorable miniature collectibles inspired by our favorite Disney Parks.



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What’s Happening:

Unlock the magic of your favorite Disney Park right at home with the Mini Kingdom playsets.

We all know that Disney Store is the best destination to pick up magical Disney toys, apparel, and collectibles, and today, there’s a new product collection you won’t want to miss: Mini Kingdoms.

These small-scale sets contain a whole world of enchanted wonder, all securely tucked away under lock and key.

Each Mini Kingdom is a miniature replica of a beloved Disney Castle Park that opens up to reveal the castle and a few Fantasyland attractions contained within the magical destination. The design builds off popular dollhouse, treehouse, and Polly Pocket toys from the 80s and 90s.

The sets include miniature figures (some are Disney characters), and feature light-up elements and sound effects.

In addition to the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland and Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World, there are sets for other popular lands. Collect them all! Adventureland Fantasyland Frontierland Tomorrowland

Min Kingdom Playsets are available now at Disney Store and sell for $29.99 each.

Disneyland Sleeping Beauty Castle Light-Up Playset – Disney Mini Kingdom | Disney Store

Magic Kingdom Cinderella Castle Light-Up Playset – Disney Mini Kingdom – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Adventureland Light-Up Playset – Disney Mini Kingdom – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Tomorrowland Light-Up Playset – Disney Mini Kingdom – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Fantasyland Light-Up Playset – Disney Mini Kingdom – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Frontierland Light-Up Playset – Disney Mini Kingdom – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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