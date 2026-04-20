New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store April 19-25
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
NEW! Mousewears
Mickey Mouse Icon Snack Bowl Set | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Trash Can Salt or Pepper Shaker – Purple | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Trash Can Salt or Pepper Shaker – Teal | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Melamine Chip and Dip Bowl | Disney Store
Monorail Corn Cob Holders Set | Disney Store
Pirates of the Caribbean 14 oz. Barrel Cup with Straw | Disney Store
NEW! Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh ''Hunny'' Pot Kitchen Timer | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Varsity Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals 22 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Ringer T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Kendra Scott Jewelry
Minnie Mouse Elisa Short Necklace by Kendra Scott | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Elisa Short Necklace by Kendra Scott – White | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Elisa Short Necklace by Kendra Scott – Red | Disney Store
NEW! Crocs Accessories
Mickey Mouse Icon Tote Bag by Crocs | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Clogs for Kids by Crocs – Pink | Disney Store
NEW! Hats and Ear Headbands
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Trucker Hat for Adults – Disneyland | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Disneyland Marquee Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Kids' Pajama Sets
Minnie Mouse Short PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store
Spidey and His Amazing Friends PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store
Fear and Anxiety Short PJ PALS for Kids – Inside Out 2 | Disney Store
Pluto Short PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep |Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!