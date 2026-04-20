New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store April 19-25

See what's coming to Disney Store this week including, Mousewears home accessories, Star Wars collectibles, Urupocha-Chan plush, Formula 1, and so much more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

NEW! Mousewears

Mickey Mouse Icon Snack Bowl Set | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Trash Can Salt or Pepper Shaker – Purple | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Trash Can Salt or Pepper Shaker – Teal | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Melamine Chip and Dip Bowl | Disney Store

Monorail Corn Cob Holders Set | Disney Store

Pirates of the Caribbean 14 oz. Barrel Cup with Straw | Disney Store

NEW! Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh ''Hunny'' Pot Kitchen Timer | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Varsity Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals 22 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Ringer T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Kendra Scott Jewelry

Minnie Mouse Elisa Short Necklace by Kendra Scott | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Elisa Short Necklace by Kendra Scott – White | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Elisa Short Necklace by Kendra Scott – Red | Disney Store

NEW! Crocs Accessories

Mickey Mouse Icon Tote Bag by Crocs | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Clogs for Kids by Crocs – Pink | Disney Store

NEW! Hats and Ear Headbands

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Trucker Hat for Adults – Disneyland | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Disneyland Marquee Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Kids' Pajama Sets

Minnie Mouse Short PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store

Spidey and His Amazing Friends PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store

Fear and Anxiety Short PJ PALS for Kids – Inside Out 2 | Disney Store

Pluto Short PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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