New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 3-9

Arribas and Lolia are the big names for this week's drops, and guests will also find an incredible assortment of apparel and accessories making their Disney Store debut.

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

NEW! Arribas

Fantasyland Castle Mickey Icon Glass Ball Ornament by Arribas – Personalized

Mickey Mouse Thru the Ears Can-Style Glass Set by Arribas

Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Pumpkin Earrings by Arribas

Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Pumpkin Necklace by Arribas

Winnie the Pooh Mickey Icon Glass Ball Ornament by Arribas – Personalized

Mickey Mouse Icon Bubbles Stemmed Glass by Arribas – Walt Disney World – Personalized

Mickey Mouse Icon Heart Necklace by Arribas

The Haunted Mansion Glass Set by Arribas – Personalized

Stitch Stud Earrings by Arribas – Lilo & Stitch

Mickey Mouse Icon Bubbles Stemmed Glass by Arribas – Set of 2 – Walt Disney World – Personalized

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament by Arribas – Fantasia – Personalized

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Flutes by Arribas – Set of 2 – Walt Disney World – Personalized

Mickey Mouse Glass Ornament by Arribas – Walt Disney World – Green

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Flute by Arribas – Walt Disney World – Personalized

Beauty and the Beast Rose Earrings by Arribas

Mickey Mouse Icon Bubbles Glass Flute by Arribas – Walt Disney World – Personalized

Stitch Mickey Icon Glass Ball Ornament by Arribas – Lilo & Stitch – Personalized

Tinker Bell Mickey Icon Glass Ball Ornament by Arribas – Peter Pan – Personalized

Mickey Mouse Icons Loop Necklace by Arribas

Stitch Dangle Earrings by Arribas – Lilo & Stitch

Mickey Mouse Icon Bubbles Glass Flutes by Arribas – Set of 2 – Walt Disney World – Personalized

Walt Disney World Glass Ornament by Arribas – Personalized

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!