New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 3-9
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
NEW! Arribas
Fantasyland Castle Mickey Icon Glass Ball Ornament by Arribas – Personalized
Mickey Mouse Thru the Ears Can-Style Glass Set by Arribas
Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Pumpkin Earrings by Arribas
Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Pumpkin Necklace by Arribas
Winnie the Pooh Mickey Icon Glass Ball Ornament by Arribas – Personalized
Mickey Mouse Icon Bubbles Stemmed Glass by Arribas – Walt Disney World – Personalized
Mickey Mouse Icon Heart Necklace by Arribas
The Haunted Mansion Glass Set by Arribas – Personalized
Stitch Stud Earrings by Arribas – Lilo & Stitch
Mickey Mouse Icon Bubbles Stemmed Glass by Arribas – Set of 2 – Walt Disney World – Personalized
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament by Arribas – Fantasia – Personalized
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Flutes by Arribas – Set of 2 – Walt Disney World – Personalized
Mickey Mouse Glass Ornament by Arribas – Walt Disney World – Green
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Flute by Arribas – Walt Disney World – Personalized
Beauty and the Beast Rose Earrings by Arribas
Mickey Mouse Icon Bubbles Glass Flute by Arribas – Walt Disney World – Personalized
Stitch Mickey Icon Glass Ball Ornament by Arribas – Lilo & Stitch – Personalized
Tinker Bell Mickey Icon Glass Ball Ornament by Arribas – Peter Pan – Personalized
Mickey Mouse Icons Loop Necklace by Arribas
Stitch Dangle Earrings by Arribas – Lilo & Stitch
Mickey Mouse Icon Bubbles Glass Flutes by Arribas – Set of 2 – Walt Disney World – Personalized
Walt Disney World Glass Ornament by Arribas – Personalized
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!