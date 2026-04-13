New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store April 12-18
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, April 13, 2026
NEW! Citizen Watches
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch by Citizen | Disney Store
Donald Duck ''Seeing Stars'' Watch by Citizen | Disney Store
NEW! Graduation Shirts
Mickey Mouse Icon Class of 2026 Graduation Cap T-Shirt for Adults – Blue – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Class of 2026 Pink Graduation Cap T-Shirt for Kids – Pink – Customized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''Grad Squad'' Graduation Family Matching T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store
NEW! Dooney & Bourke
Mickey Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – White | Disney Store
NEW! Sports Jerseys
Hercules Football Jersey for Men | Disney Store
Megara Football Jersey for Women – Hercules | Disney Store
Cinderella Football Jersey for Women | Disney Store
Prince Charming Football Jersey for Adults – Cinderella | Disney Store
Belle Football Jersey for Women – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Beast Football Jersey for Men – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
NEW! Women's Tops
Fantasyland Castle Tank Top for Women | Disney Store
Marie Tank Top for Women – The Aristocats | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Yellow | Disney Store
Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Light Blue | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Light Blue | Disney Store
Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Sand | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Sand | Disney Store
NEW! Monsters University Loungefly
Monsters University Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store
NEW! Suction Cup Plush
Lightning McQueen Suction Cup Plush – Cars | Disney Store
Stitch Suction Cup Plush Cling – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
NEW! More Disney Fun
Minnie Mouse ''Mama'' Fixed Pendant Necklace by Kendra Scott | Disney Store
Monorail Salt & Pepper Shaker Set – Mousewares | Disney Store
Flash Mug – Zootopia | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!