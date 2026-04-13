New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store April 12-18

Check out the latest in women's fashion, couples jerseys, Muppets Plush, Star Wars Day collectibles and so much more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, April 13, 2026

NEW! Citizen Watches

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch by Citizen | Disney Store

Donald Duck ''Seeing Stars'' Watch by Citizen | Disney Store

NEW! Graduation Shirts

Mickey Mouse Icon Class of 2026 Graduation Cap T-Shirt for Adults – Blue – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Class of 2026 Pink Graduation Cap T-Shirt for Kids – Pink – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Grad Squad'' Graduation Family Matching T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store



NEW! Dooney & Bourke

Mickey Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – White | Disney Store



NEW! Sports Jerseys

Hercules Football Jersey for Men | Disney Store

Megara Football Jersey for Women – Hercules | Disney Store

Cinderella Football Jersey for Women | Disney Store

Prince Charming Football Jersey for Adults – Cinderella | Disney Store

Belle Football Jersey for Women – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Beast Football Jersey for Men – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

NEW! Women's Tops

Fantasyland Castle Tank Top for Women | Disney Store

Marie Tank Top for Women – The Aristocats | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Yellow | Disney Store

Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Light Blue | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Light Blue | Disney Store

Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Sand | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Sand | Disney Store

NEW! Monsters University Loungefly

Monsters University Loungefly Mini Backpack | Disney Store

NEW! Suction Cup Plush

Lightning McQueen Suction Cup Plush – Cars | Disney Store

Stitch Suction Cup Plush Cling – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

NEW! More Disney Fun

Minnie Mouse ''Mama'' Fixed Pendant Necklace by Kendra Scott | Disney Store

Monorail Salt & Pepper Shaker Set – Mousewares | Disney Store

Flash Mug – Zootopia | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

When you Buy 2+ Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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