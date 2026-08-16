New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store August 16-22

The biggest drops this week are from the new collections that debuted at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Most styles drop Monday at 8 a.m. PT!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Sunday, August 16, 2026

NEW! Cars x Formula 1

Disney and Pixar's Cars with Formula 1® Lightning McQueen Plush | Disney Store

Disney and Pixar's Cars with Formula 1® Lightning McQueen Varsity Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

Disney and Pixar's Cars with Formula 1® Lightning McQueen Pin – Limited Release | Disney Store

Disney and Pixar's Cars with Formula 1® Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Disney and Pixar's Cars with Formula 1® Die Cast Set by Mattel | Disney Store

Disney and Pixar's Cars with Formula 1® Lightning McQueen Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Monday, August 17, 2026

D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Merchandise

The following items will be available at Disney Store at 8 a.m. PT. Products are viewable, but cannot be added to your cart until the official launch.

NEW! D23 Dumbo 85th Anniversary

Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Plush – 85th Anniversary – Disney Vault – Large 17'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary

Cheshire Cat Sound and Motion Interactive Figure – Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Wristlet Bag Set – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland Bow Hair Clip – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Fashion Top for Women – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Zip Jacket for Women – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Clogs for Adults by Crocs – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland Crossbody Bag – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Artisan Plush Doll – 15'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Mug – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush Blind Pack – Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary – 5'' – Limited Release – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary

Roger and Anita Limited Edition Doll Set – 101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary – 17'' – Exclusive – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Mug – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

101 Dalmatians Ear Headband for Adults – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary

The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin – Disney Beyond the Magic – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary T-Shirt for Adults – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Muppets Plush Cardigan for Women – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary Satin Jacket for Adults – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 The Fox and the Hound 45th Anniversary

The Fox and the Hound 45th Anniversary Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

The Fox and the Hound 45th Anniversary Mug – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Fox and the Hound 45th Anniversary Fashion T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Pixar 40th Anniversary

Sulley and Mike Wazowski Plush Set – Monsters, Inc. 25th Anniversary – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Pixar Lamp with Motion and Sounds – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Pixar Ball – Large – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Pixar 40th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin – Disney Beyond the Magic – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Pixar 40th Anniversary Mug – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

WALL•E and EVE Ear Headband for Adults – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary

Beauty and the Beast Zip Hoodie for Women – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin – Disney Beyond the Magic – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Beauty and the Beast Journal Set – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary

Esmeralda Limited Edition Doll – The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary – 16'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin – Disney Beyond the Magic – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Hunchback of Notre Dame Mug – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Atlantis 25th Anniversary

Milo Thatch and Princess Kida Limited Edition Doll Set – Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary – 17'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin – Disney Beyond the Magic – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary Ear Headband – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Princess Diaries 25th Anniversary

Mia Thermopolis Limited Edition Doll – The Princess Diaries – 17'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Mia Thermopolis Ear Headband for Adults – The Princess Diaries – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Princess Diaries Grove High School Cardigan for Women – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Princess Diaries Soccer Jersey for Adults – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Princess Diaries Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Princess Diaries Grove High School Backpack – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Mia Thermopolis Diary – The Princess Diaries – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Princess Diaries Grove High School T-Shirt for Women – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Disney Parks

Redd Limited Edition Doll – Pirates of the Caribbean – 16'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Disneyland Fire Department Light Up Figure – Disney Signature Collectibles Small Kingdom – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

José Animatronic Figure – Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Cinderella Castle Light Up Figure – Walt Disney World – Disney Signature Collectibles Small Kingdom – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Disneyland Railroad Station Light Up Figure – Disney Signature Collectibles Small Kingdom – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Sleeping Beauty Castle Light Up Figure – Disneyland – Disney Signature Collectibles Small Kingdom – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Fuzzball Plush with Sound – Captain EO – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Pins

Darkwing Duck 35th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin – Disney Beyond the Magic – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Hercules Film Frame Pin – Disney Beyond the Magic – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Little Mermaid Film Frame Pin – Disney Beyond the Magic – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Sleeping Beauty Film Frame Pin – Disney Beyond the Magic – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Floating Mountains Imagineering Book

Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible by Joe Rohde – D23 Edition – Signed | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Disney Iconics Plush

Main Street Trash Can Plush – Disney Iconics – 8'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Balloon Plush – Disney Iconics – Blue – 8'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Balloon Plush – Disney Iconics – Red – 8'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Sleeping Beauty Castle Plush – Disney Iconics – 8'' H – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Popcorn Cart Plush – Disney Iconics – 8'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Disney Railroad Train Plush – Disney Iconics – 8'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Popcorn Plush – Disney Iconics – 8'' – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Cakeworthy

Pirates of the Caribbean Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Mr. Toad Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

The Haunted Mansion Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Disney Parks Doorables

Disney Doorables Park Moments Mystery Figure – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Disney Doorables Disney Parks Collection Peek Figure Set – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Disney Doorables Disney Parks Vehicle Pack – Wave 3 – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Disney Doorables ADOORBS! Doll Mystery Box – Disney Parks – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Marvel

Hulk and Spider-Man Minico Figures from Iron Studios – Spider-Man: Brand New Day – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Marvel Blue Mini Spider-Bot – Limited Release – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Venom Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Daredevil Silver Mask – Limited Edition – Exclusive – Marvel Vault – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Thor Stormbreaker Axe with Light and Sound Effects – Marvel Vault – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

NEW! D23 Star Wars

R7-D23 Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Arresting the Chancellor Legacy LIGHTSABERS Hilt Set – Star Wars – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Polar Mouse Droid MSE-6 – Galactic Archive Series – Star Wars – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

$20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



