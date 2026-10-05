New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store October 4-10

Gear up for the holiday season with new collections for the whole family,

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Sunday, October 4, 2026

LEGO

LEGO® Executor Super Star Destroyer™ – Ultimate Collector Series – 75457 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back | Disney Store

Monday, October 5, 2026

NEW! Marvel Toys

Wolverine Action Figure – Marvel Toybox – 5 1/2'' | Disney Store

Hulk Action Figure – Marvel Toybox – 6'' | Disney Store

The Invincible Iron Man Action Figure – Marvel Toybox – 5 1/4'' | Disney Store

Doctor Doom Action Figure – Marvel Toybox – 5 1/2'' | Disney Store

Spider-Man Action Figure – Marvel Toybox – 5'' | Disney Store

NEW! Ornaments

Buzz Lightyear Talking Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Toy Story | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Plush Duck Ornament – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree 60th Anniversary Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – Limited Release | Disney Store

Stitch Plush Duck Ornament – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Simba and Nala Figural Ornament – The Lion King | Disney Store

Rapunzel Figural Ornament – Tangled | Disney Store

Baymax Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Big Hero 6 | Disney Store

Aurora Figural Ornament – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Ariel Figural Ornament – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Stormtrooper Ear Hat Ornament – Star Wars: A New Hope | Disney Store

Stitch and Scrump Figural Ornament – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament with Fantasyland Castle – Red | Disney Store

Toy Soldiers Ornament with Mickey Mouse Icon Dangle – Babes in Toyland | Disney Store

Enchanted Rose Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Belle Figural Ornament – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Darth Vader Ear Hat Ornament – Star Wars: A New Hope | Disney Store

Pluto as Reindeer Ear Hat Ornament | Disney Store

Anna and Elsa Figural Ornament – Frozen | Disney Store

Joy and Anxiety Glass Globe Sketchbook Ornament – Inside Out 2 | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale Figural Ornament | Disney Store

Santa Mickey Mouse 2026 Photo Frame Ornament – 2 1/4'' x 2 1/4'' | Disney Store

The Hunchback of Notre Dame Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 30th Anniversary – Limited Release | Disney Store

Darkwing Duck Plush Duck Ornament | Disney Store

Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket Figural Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''New Home'' Ornament | Disney Store

Tinker Bell on Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Santa Minnie Mouse Ornament | Disney Store

Santa Mickey Mouse Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse with Skis Figural Ornament | Disney Store

Stitch on Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Kevin McCallister's House Ornament – Home Alone | Disney Store

Dug Talking Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Up | Disney Store

Cinderella Figural Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Wreath Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Fantasyland Castle Glass Ball Ornament 2026 | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse with Skis Figural Ornament | Disney Store

Santa Stitch with Scrump Figural Ornament – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Sleeping Beauty Birthday Cake Ornament – Disney Sugarplum Fairytale | Disney Store

NEW! Christmas Sleepwear

Santa Minnie Mouse Plaid Holiday Nightshirt for Girls | Disney Store

Santa Mickey Mouse Plaid Holiday Sleep Set for Adults | Disney Store

Santa Mickey Mouse Top and Pants Set for Baby | Disney Store

Santa Mickey Mouse Plaid Holiday Sleep Set for Kids | Disney Store

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Slippers for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''My First Christmas'' Sleeper for Baby | Disney Store

Dumbo Layette Set for Baby | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Gift Set for Baby | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Gift Set for Baby | Disney Store

NEW! Velvet and Plaid Accessories

Disney Velvet Miniature Backpack Bag Charm | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Velvet Hip Pack | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Plaid Holiday Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Plaid Loungefly Mini Backpack Bag Charm | Disney Store

Marvel Keyboard Fidget Keychain Bag Charm | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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