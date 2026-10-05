New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store October 4-10
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Sunday, October 4, 2026
LEGO
LEGO® Executor Super Star Destroyer™ – Ultimate Collector Series – 75457 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back | Disney Store
Monday, October 5, 2026
NEW! Marvel Toys
Wolverine Action Figure – Marvel Toybox – 5 1/2'' | Disney Store
Hulk Action Figure – Marvel Toybox – 6'' | Disney Store
The Invincible Iron Man Action Figure – Marvel Toybox – 5 1/4'' | Disney Store
Doctor Doom Action Figure – Marvel Toybox – 5 1/2'' | Disney Store
Spider-Man Action Figure – Marvel Toybox – 5'' | Disney Store
NEW! Ornaments
Buzz Lightyear Talking Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Toy Story | Disney Store
Tinker Bell Plush Duck Ornament – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree 60th Anniversary Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – Limited Release | Disney Store
Stitch Plush Duck Ornament – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Simba and Nala Figural Ornament – The Lion King | Disney Store
Rapunzel Figural Ornament – Tangled | Disney Store
Baymax Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Big Hero 6 | Disney Store
Aurora Figural Ornament – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
Ariel Figural Ornament – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Stormtrooper Ear Hat Ornament – Star Wars: A New Hope | Disney Store
Stitch and Scrump Figural Ornament – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament with Fantasyland Castle – Red | Disney Store
Toy Soldiers Ornament with Mickey Mouse Icon Dangle – Babes in Toyland | Disney Store
Enchanted Rose Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Belle Figural Ornament – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Darth Vader Ear Hat Ornament – Star Wars: A New Hope | Disney Store
Pluto as Reindeer Ear Hat Ornament | Disney Store
Anna and Elsa Figural Ornament – Frozen | Disney Store
Joy and Anxiety Glass Globe Sketchbook Ornament – Inside Out 2 | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale Figural Ornament | Disney Store
Santa Mickey Mouse 2026 Photo Frame Ornament – 2 1/4'' x 2 1/4'' | Disney Store
The Hunchback of Notre Dame Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 30th Anniversary – Limited Release | Disney Store
Darkwing Duck Plush Duck Ornament | Disney Store
Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket Figural Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''New Home'' Ornament | Disney Store
Tinker Bell on Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Santa Minnie Mouse Ornament | Disney Store
Santa Mickey Mouse Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse with Skis Figural Ornament | Disney Store
Stitch on Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Kevin McCallister's House Ornament – Home Alone | Disney Store
Dug Talking Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Up | Disney Store
Cinderella Figural Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Wreath Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Fantasyland Castle Glass Ball Ornament 2026 | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse with Skis Figural Ornament | Disney Store
Santa Stitch with Scrump Figural Ornament – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Sleeping Beauty Birthday Cake Ornament – Disney Sugarplum Fairytale | Disney Store
NEW! Christmas Sleepwear
Santa Minnie Mouse Plaid Holiday Nightshirt for Girls | Disney Store
Santa Mickey Mouse Plaid Holiday Sleep Set for Adults | Disney Store
Santa Mickey Mouse Top and Pants Set for Baby | Disney Store
Santa Mickey Mouse Plaid Holiday Sleep Set for Kids | Disney Store
Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Slippers for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''My First Christmas'' Sleeper for Baby | Disney Store
Dumbo Layette Set for Baby | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Gift Set for Baby | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Gift Set for Baby | Disney Store
NEW! Velvet and Plaid Accessories
Disney Velvet Miniature Backpack Bag Charm | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Velvet Hip Pack | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Plaid Holiday Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Plaid Loungefly Mini Backpack Bag Charm | Disney Store
Marvel Keyboard Fidget Keychain Bag Charm | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 40% Off Sitewide | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Mickey Family Halloween | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Costumes and Accessories | Select Styles
- Free Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jewelry Box w/ $250+ Purchase of Pandora Items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Halloween Bucket With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!