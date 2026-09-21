New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store September 20-26

Check out the latest offerings including a Disneyland apparel collection, Parks-inspired ornaments, toys, plush, and more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, September 21, 2026

NEW! Disney Parks Ornaments

''it's a small world'' Hippo Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Glass Ornament – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Dumbo the Flying Elephant Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Stitch with Pineapple Swirl Glass Ornament – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Disney Princess Glass Ball Ornament | Disney Store

Teacup Glass Ornament – Mad Tea Party – Alice in Wonderland | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Balloon Glass Ball Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Disneyland Gothic ''D'' Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Disneyland Collection

Apparel

Disneyland ''D'' Logo Ribbed Ringer T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Disneyland ''D'' Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Green | Disney Store

Disneyland Gothic ''D'' Rugby Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Disneyland Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Disneyland ''D'' Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Navy | Disney Store

Disneyland ''D'' Logo V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Accessories

Disneyland Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Disneyland Logo Baseball Cap for Adults – Navy | Disney Store

Disneyland Logo Baseball Cap for Adults – Maroon | Disney Store

Disneyland 27 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Maroon | Disney Store

Disneyland 27 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Navy | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Disneyland ''D'' Keychain Bag Charm – Burgundy | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Disneyland ''D'' Keychain Bag Charm – Navy | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Disneyland ''D'' Keychain Bag Charm – Green | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Canvas Micro Tote Bag Charm – Disneyland | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Kids Apparel

Minnie Mouse Icon Mickey Mouse Clubhouse T-Shirt for Girls | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Top and Shorts Set for Girls | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Reversible Sequin T-Shirt and Shorts Set for Toddlers | Disney Store

Belle Deluxe Costume for Kids – Beauty and the Beast – Disney Designer Collection | Disney Store

NEW Rebecca Hook Rings

Walt Disney World Park Icons Ring by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Disneyland Attractions Ring by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

NEW! The Muppet Show Mug

Kermit Mug and Coaster Set – The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary – Exclusive | Disney Store

NEW! RSVLTS The Muppets Button Downs

The Muppets Shirt for Men by RSVLTS | Disney Store

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – The Muppets | Disney Store

Swedish Chef Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – The Muppets | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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