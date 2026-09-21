New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store September 20-26
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, September 21, 2026
NEW! Disney Parks Ornaments
''it's a small world'' Hippo Glass Ornament | Disney Store
Tinker Bell Glass Ornament – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Dumbo the Flying Elephant Glass Ornament | Disney Store
Stitch with Pineapple Swirl Glass Ornament – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Disney Princess Glass Ball Ornament | Disney Store
Teacup Glass Ornament – Mad Tea Party – Alice in Wonderland | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Balloon Glass Ball Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Disneyland Gothic ''D'' Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Disneyland Collection
Apparel
Disneyland ''D'' Logo Ribbed Ringer T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Disneyland ''D'' Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Green | Disney Store
Disneyland Gothic ''D'' Rugby Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Disneyland Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Disneyland ''D'' Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Navy | Disney Store
Disneyland ''D'' Logo V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Accessories
Disneyland Canvas Tote | Disney Store
Disneyland Logo Baseball Cap for Adults – Navy | Disney Store
Disneyland Logo Baseball Cap for Adults – Maroon | Disney Store
Disneyland 27 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Maroon | Disney Store
Disneyland 27 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Navy | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Disneyland ''D'' Keychain Bag Charm – Burgundy | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Disneyland ''D'' Keychain Bag Charm – Navy | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Disneyland ''D'' Keychain Bag Charm – Green | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Canvas Micro Tote Bag Charm – Disneyland | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Kids Apparel
Minnie Mouse Icon Mickey Mouse Clubhouse T-Shirt for Girls | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Top and Shorts Set for Girls | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Reversible Sequin T-Shirt and Shorts Set for Toddlers | Disney Store
Belle Deluxe Costume for Kids – Beauty and the Beast – Disney Designer Collection | Disney Store
NEW Rebecca Hook Rings
Walt Disney World Park Icons Ring by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Disneyland Attractions Ring by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
NEW! The Muppet Show Mug
Kermit Mug and Coaster Set – The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary – Exclusive | Disney Store
NEW! RSVLTS The Muppets Button Downs
The Muppets Shirt for Men by RSVLTS | Disney Store
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – The Muppets | Disney Store
Swedish Chef Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – The Muppets | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 40% Off Sitewide | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Mickey Family Halloween | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Costumes and Accessories | Select Styles
- Free Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jewelry Box w/ $250+ Purchase of Pandora Items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Halloween Bucket With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!