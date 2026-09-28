New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store September 28-October 3
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, September 28, 2026
NEW! Disney Classic Ornaments
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread House Glass Ornament | Disney Store
Santa Claus Glass Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Pluto Glass Droplet Ornament – Pluto's Christmas Tree | Disney Store
Donald Duck and Goofy Glass Ornament | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse as Mrs. Santa Claus Glass Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse as Santa Claus Glass Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Glass Ball Ornament | Disney Store
Tinker Bell with Candle Clip-On Figural Ornament – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse with Cherries Fashion T-Shirt for Girls | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Holiday Countdown Calendar | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Digital Gift Card
Digital Disney Gift Card – Pluto Holiday | Disney Store
NEW! Cars Die Cast Vehicles
Cars 3 Die Cast Vehicle Set | Disney Store
Cars Die Cast Vehicle Set | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm Die Cast Twin Pack – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen and Chick Hicks Die Cast Twin Pack – Cars | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Die Cast Car – Cars | Disney Store
Cars 2 Die Cast Vehicle Set | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen and Francesco Bernoulli Die Cast Twin Pack – Cars | Disney Store
Tow Mater Die Cast Car – Cars | Disney Store
NEW! Jim Shore
Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Tails of True Love'' Figure by Jim Shore | Disney Store
NEW! The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary Mug
Miss Piggy Mug and Coaster Set – The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary – Exclusive | Disney Store
NEW! Toy Story
Toy Story 5 Knotted Top for Girls | Disney Store
Jessie and Bullseye Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store
NEW! Spider-Gwen Costume
Spider-Gwen Costume with Sound Effects for Kids – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Disney Store
NEW! Apparel
Mickey Mouse Icon 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults | Disney Store
Daisy Duck Denim Jacket for Women | Disney Store
NEW! Disneyland Collection
Mickey Mouse Disneyland Logo Pennant | Disney Store
Disneyland Throw Blanket | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 40% Off Sitewide | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Mickey Family Halloween | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Costumes and Accessories | Select Styles
- Free Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jewelry Box w/ $250+ Purchase of Pandora Items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Halloween Bucket With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!