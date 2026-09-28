New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store September 28-October 3

The Halloween and Christmas holidays will be here soon! Disney Store has the best gifts, costumes, and decor to make this year extra special.

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, September 28, 2026

NEW! Disney Classic Ornaments

Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread House Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Santa Claus Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Glass Droplet Ornament – Pluto's Christmas Tree | Disney Store

Donald Duck and Goofy Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse as Mrs. Santa Claus Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse as Santa Claus Glass Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Glass Ball Ornament | Disney Store

Tinker Bell with Candle Clip-On Figural Ornament – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse with Cherries Fashion T-Shirt for Girls | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Holiday Countdown Calendar | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Digital Gift Card

Digital Disney Gift Card – Pluto Holiday | Disney Store

NEW! Cars Die Cast Vehicles

Cars 3 Die Cast Vehicle Set | Disney Store

Cars Die Cast Vehicle Set | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm Die Cast Twin Pack – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen and Chick Hicks Die Cast Twin Pack – Cars | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Die Cast Car – Cars | Disney Store

Cars 2 Die Cast Vehicle Set | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen and Francesco Bernoulli Die Cast Twin Pack – Cars | Disney Store

Tow Mater Die Cast Car – Cars | Disney Store

NEW! Jim Shore

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Tails of True Love'' Figure by Jim Shore | Disney Store

NEW! The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary Mug

Miss Piggy Mug and Coaster Set – The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary – Exclusive | Disney Store

NEW! Toy Story

Toy Story 5 Knotted Top for Girls | Disney Store

Jessie and Bullseye Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – Toy Story 5 | Disney Store

NEW! Spider-Gwen Costume

Spider-Gwen Costume with Sound Effects for Kids – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Disney Store

NEW! Apparel

Mickey Mouse Icon 1/4 Zip Pullover for Adults | Disney Store

Daisy Duck Denim Jacket for Women | Disney Store

NEW! Disneyland Collection

Mickey Mouse Disneyland Logo Pennant | Disney Store

Disneyland Throw Blanket | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!