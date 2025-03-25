New Star Wars Action Figures from "The Clone Wars," "Rebels," "The Mandalorian," "Ahsoka," More Revealed by Hasbro

"The Empire Strikes Back" and "Skeleton Crew" were also represented in this morning's reveals.

This morning Hasbro Pulse hosted another Star Wars Fanstream on its official YouTube channel, and during the stream the popular toy company Hasbro revealed a number of exciting new Star Wars action figures for The Vintage Collection and The Black Series. Let’s take a look at them below.

The first reveal for the 3 ¾-inch The Vintage Collection today was a new Dengar action figure from The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Dengar ($19.99) - “Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on the classic original trilogy film STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, this 3.75-inch-scale Dengar figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Comes with 2 accessories for dynamic poseability on fan shelves. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #01A)."

Up next, the Hasbro Star Wars team members showed off the new Luke’s Landspeeder (Luke Skywalker included) from the original film coming to The Vintage Collection.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Landspeeder Vehicle ($59.99) - “Luke Skywalker owned a battered but speedy X-34 Landspeeder, racing the sand-faded craft across the desert. Based on STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale Landspeeder includes a Luke Skywalker (Tatooine) figure that features photoreal deco and a soft goods poncho. Comes with 7 accessories for dynamic poseability on fan shelves, including his signature Lightsaber, hat, and droid caller. (VC #344A)"

The third figure revealed for The Vintage Collection today was Asajj Ventress from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Asajj Ventress ($16.99) - “Based on STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, this 3.75-inch-scale Asajj Ventress figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Comes with 4 accessories for dynamic poseability on fan shelves. (VC #364)"

Agent Kallus from Star Wars Rebels will also be joining The Vintage Collection.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Alexsandr Kallus ($16.99) - “Based on STAR WARS REBELS, this 3.75-inch-scale Alexsandr Kallus figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Comes with 4 accessories for dynamic poseability on fan shelves. (VC #365)"

Lastly for The Vintage Collection today, actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka joined the stream to help reveal that Captain Carson Teva is finally getting his own action figure.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Carson Teva ($16.99) - “Based on STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, this 3.75-inch-scale Carson Teva figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Comes with 2 accessories for dynamic poseability on fan shelves. (VC #363)"

Moving over to the 6-inch The Black Series, we’ll be getting a new undead Night Trooper figure from Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Star Wars: The Black Series Night Trooper ($24.99) - “Loyal to Grand Admiral Thrawn and inhumanly persistent, the Night Troopers were once stormtroopers now animated by sinister majik of the Great Mothers. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6- inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like a Night Trooper from STAR WARS: AHSOKA. Comes with a blaster accessory."

Ezra Bridger in his look from the planet Peridea is also coming to The Black Series.

Star Wars: The Black Series Ezra Bridger (Peridea) ($24.99) - “Exiled to another galaxy after the final Battle of Lothal, Ezra Bridger is rescued by his friend Sabine Wren on the ancient world of Peridea. This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Ezra Bridger (Peridea) from STAR WARS: AHSOKA. Comes with his signature Lightsaber."

And lastly for today’s reveals, we got a first look at the previously announced SM-33 figure from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The little rat that lives in SM-33’s head is also included!

Star Wars: The Black Series SM-33 ($33.99) - “SM-33, or just ‘Thirty-Three,’ is the decrepit first mate of the ship found buried on At Attin. This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like SM-33 from STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW. Comes with his 2 shield accessories, an alien rodent accessory, and a stand."

Pre-orders for all of these new Star Wars action figures from Hasbro will begin tomorrow, Wednesday March 26th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time, via the official Hasbro Pulse website.

Watch Hasbro STAR WARS Fanstream | March 2025 | Hasbro Pulse: