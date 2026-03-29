The 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh Celebration Continues with Piglet Limited Edition Plush

This collectible pal has an edition size of 5,000 worldwide.

2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh, his pals, and their delightful adventures. In honor of this milestone, Disney Store is releasing “Classic Pooh” plush, and Piglet is the next character to debut.

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What’s Happening:

For the past 100 years, audiences young and young at heart have been entertained by Winnie the Pooh and his adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood. While Pooh is the character the stories are named for, his journey wouldn’t be complete without his friends.

All of his companions are lovable, but it’s Piglet with whom he shares his deepest bond. Piglet is featured here in knit plush form in his original, or “classic” prior to becoming part of the Walt Disney Company.

Piglet is presented with a soft pink body, red torso, and a charming green scarf, indicating he’s dressed for a blustery day!

Like the Winnie Pooh plush from January, Piglet is limited edition with a worldwide edition size of 5,000.

The Piglet Limited Edition Plush will be available at Disney Store on March 30.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Savings Event: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

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