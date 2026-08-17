Photos: Previewing the Frightfully Fun New "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection from Bath & Body Works

The highlight might have just been the Jack Skellington latte art!

This morning, I was invited out to Bath & Body Works at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando to preview their new The Nightmare Before Christmas collection before it went on sale to the general public.

Bath & Body Works' latest collaboration with Disney is a frightfully fun Halloween collection featuring two brand new fragrances inspired by the Pumpkin King Jack Skellington and his beloved Sally. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, these scents create a spooky sensory experience that brings the whimsical world of Halloween Town right to your home.

The Jack Skellington-inspired fragrance captures the spirit of spooky season with a wickedly warm blend of Pumpkin Screams, Glowing Palo Santo, and Spooky Spiced Vanilla. Meanwhile, the Sally-inspired fragrance features a haunting fusion of Ghastly Blooms, Berry Patchwork, and Forbidden Tonka, creating a sweetly spooky scent that is equal parts eerie and irresistible.

Where this collection really shines is with their non-scent related items, which include a Jack & Sally tote bag, Jack & Sally coin purse, plenty of PocketBac holders, and more!

I was quite partial to this fun, and hefty Zero hand soap dispenser!

During the event, we were able to try out some fun coffees complete with Jack Skellington latte art! Sticking to the theme, I of course had to have a pumpkin latte.

Even the napkins were themed!

The food spread included Jack and Sally donuts!

Check out the brand-new collection for yourself now at bathandbodyworks.com and at a store near you!