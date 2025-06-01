RockLove Debuts New Disney Villains Collection with "Act 1" Selections Inspired by Ursula and Yzma

Disney Villains are back in the spotlight at RockLove Jewelry! The lifestyle fashion brand teased six new character series that will be debuting throughout the summer and the two baddies of Act 1 have already stopped by! If you find you’re aligned with Ursula or Yzma, then step on over to the dark side and browse the latest offerings.

RockLove is embracing a bit of evil with the newest additions to their Disney Villains collection. Fans of Disney’s dastardly devils can relish in their wicked ways with an assortment of stylish bling.

Dropping in 3 “Acts" Ursula and Yzma Hades and Scar - Act 2 Cruella and Maleficent - Act 3



Act 1 has just arrived and Ursula and Yzma

Yzma enters the collection with designs inspired by her dramatic dresses and collars. Colors of frosted amethyst, turquoise, and fuschia are a nod to the villainess’ signature look, and aztec patterning on the earrings is the perfect finishing touch.

The Disney Villains Collection Act 1 is available now at RockLove

The Disney X RockLove Disney Villains Collection is an officially licensed product. According to territory regulations, this product may be shipped exclusively to the US & Canada.

Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Ursula Unscrupulous Necklace

Nickel-free sterling silver, glass pearl, cubic zirconia crystal

18 to 20 inch adjustable rope chain

25mm x 25mm x 6mm

Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Ursula Unscrupulous Ring

Nickel-free sterling silver, glass pearl, cubic zirconia crystal

14mm x 13mm x 11mm atop the finger

Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Ursula Unscrupulous Earrings

Nickel-free sterling silver, glass pearl, cubic zirconia crystal

4.5 grams per earring

20mm x 20mm x 15mm

Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Yzma Yieldless Necklace

Nickel-free sterling silver, enamel, cubic zirconia crystal

18 to 20 inch adjustable rope chain

38mm x 22mm x 3mm

Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Yzma Yieldless Ring

Nickel-free sterling silver, enamel, cubic zirconia crystal

12mm x 4mm atop the finger

Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Yzma Yieldless Earrings

Nickel-free sterling silver, enamel

3 grams per earring

12.5mm diameter x 13mm depth

