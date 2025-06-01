RockLove Debuts New Disney Villains Collection with "Act 1" Selections Inspired by Ursula and Yzma
Disney Villains are back in the spotlight at RockLove Jewelry! The lifestyle fashion brand teased six new character series that will be debuting throughout the summer and the two baddies of Act 1 have already stopped by! If you find you’re aligned with Ursula or Yzma, then step on over to the dark side and browse the latest offerings.
What’s Happening:
- RockLove is embracing a bit of evil with the newest additions to their Disney Villains collection. Fans of Disney’s dastardly devils can relish in their wicked ways with an assortment of stylish bling.
- Dropping in 3 “Acts" RockLove is introducing rings, necklaces, and earrings inspired by six popular villains. The full lineup includes:
- Ursula and Yzma - Act 1
- Hades and Scar - Act 2
- Cruella and Maleficent - Act 3
- Act 1 has just arrived and Ursula and Yzma have never looked better! For this drop RockLove is focusing on Ursula’s tentacles and black pearls. Each piece is made of sterling silver that’s been antiqued to and features glass, pearl, and cubic zirconia elements.
- Yzma enters the collection with designs inspired by her dramatic dresses and collars. Colors of frosted amethyst, turquoise, and fuschia are a nod to the villainess’ signature look, and aztec patterning on the earrings is the perfect finishing touch.
- The Disney Villains Collection Act 1 is available now at RockLove and prices range from $99.00-$165.00. Guests can take advantage of free US standard shipping when they bundle $350+ from the Disney Villains Collection!
The Disney X RockLove Disney Villains Collection is an officially licensed product. According to territory regulations, this product may be shipped exclusively to the US & Canada.
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Ursula Unscrupulous Necklace
- Nickel-free sterling silver, glass pearl, cubic zirconia crystal
- 18 to 20 inch adjustable rope chain
- 25mm x 25mm x 6mm
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Ursula Unscrupulous Ring
- Nickel-free sterling silver, glass pearl, cubic zirconia crystal
- 14mm x 13mm x 11mm atop the finger
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Ursula Unscrupulous Earrings
- Nickel-free sterling silver, glass pearl, cubic zirconia crystal
- 4.5 grams per earring
- 20mm x 20mm x 15mm
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Yzma Yieldless Necklace
- Nickel-free sterling silver, enamel, cubic zirconia crystal
- 18 to 20 inch adjustable rope chain
- 38mm x 22mm x 3mm
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Yzma Yieldless Ring
- Nickel-free sterling silver, enamel, cubic zirconia crystal
- 12mm x 4mm atop the finger
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Yzma Yieldless Earrings
- Nickel-free sterling silver, enamel
- 3 grams per earring
- 12.5mm diameter x 13mm depth
