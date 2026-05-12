"Beauty and the Beast" VHS Clamshell Box Blankets Reappear at Sam's Club

Other renaissance favorites are also included in the collection.

Those seeking that warm feeling of nostalgia can also just combine it with that warm feeling of being under a blanket with a unique product from Sam's Club that has now been restocked.

What's Happening:

Sam's Club has restocked a favorite piece of memorabilia paying homage to a bygone era in Disney Home Entertainment.

A classic VHS clamshell box, which populated the shelves of most Disney fans in the 80s, 90s, and early 00s, have been reimagined and enlarged. Instead of housing a video cassette though, these larger clamshells now play host to a 50" x 70" silk touch throw blanket.

The blankets themselves, echoing the VHS clamshell box, feature the poster art as seen on the covers of various Disney Animated films.

The restock of the Beauty and the Beast blanket is what caught our attention, but other variants are available - featuring what some refer to as "The Big Four" of the Disney Animation Renaissance: The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King.

As of press time, the blankets retail for $19.98 each. You don't have to be a Sam's Club member to purchase online, though there may be a surcharge if you purchase as a guest.

You can find the blanket over at the official Sam's Club website.

Clamshell Comfort:

For a lot of people, the white plastic clamshell case is instantly nostalgic, as they were far more unique than a standard cardboard VHS sleeve that protected most VHS tapes.

The Disney clamshells featured oversize art (like what's depicted on the blanket), and in a good bit for Disney fans - each is a clamshell from what is known as the Black Diamond or "The Classics" series.

In 1994, a follow-up line of VHS tapes - and another reason to open the Disney Vault - saw a rerelease of classic Disney films in the VHS format under "The Masterpiece Collection."

As such, some fans may point to this as why the spine of The Lion King blanket (or even the others) may not be the VHS covers that they recall.