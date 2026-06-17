Shoe Palace to Launch New "Toy Story" Collection

The apparel collection features Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Zurg, the Aliens, Sid, and more ahead of the release of Toy Story 5.

As excitement builds for the theatrical release of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, footwear and apparel retailer Shoe Palace has unveiled a brand-new collection inspired by the beloved franchise. The limited-edition collaboration celebrates some of the most iconic characters from the Toy Story universe through a wide range of apparel designed for fans of all ages.

What’s Happening:

Launching June 20, just one day after Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters, the collection combines the colorful personalities and themes of Pixar's legendary franchise with fashion-forward streetwear and casual styles.

The lineup draws inspiration from many of the franchise's most memorable characters, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, the Aliens, Emperor Zurg, and even Sid, the toy-destroying neighbor who became one of Pixar's most infamous villains.

Rather than focusing on a single aesthetic, Shoe Palace has created a collection that reflects the diverse personalities found throughout the Toy Story universe.

Among the standout pieces are western-inspired apparel sets dedicated to Woody, embracing the sheriff's cowboy roots with designs that capture the spirit of the character who has led the franchise since the original film debuted in 1995. Jessie also receives her own dedicated collection of coordinated apparel, celebrating the energetic yodeling cowgirl who first joined the franchise in Toy Story 2 and quickly became a fan favorite.

Buzz Lightyear's futuristic style is represented throughout the collection alongside pieces inspired by the lovable three-eyed Aliens and the villainous Emperor Zurg. The inclusion of Sid adds a surprising touch, offering merchandise based on a character who remains one of the franchise's most memorable antagonists nearly three decades later.

The collection spans multiple apparel categories, giving fans plenty of options to build a Toy Story-inspired wardrobe. Featured items include seersucker button-up sets, denim pieces, jerseys, hats, and long-sleeve tees, allowing shoppers to choose from both subtle nods and more overt celebrations of their favorite characters.

The release arrives at a significant moment for the franchise. Toy Story 5 reunites audiences with Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang as they face a new challenge in a rapidly evolving world. The latest installment introduces a "Toy meets Tech" storyline that explores what happens when traditional toys must compete for attention against the electronic devices that dominate modern childhood.

As anticipation for the film continues to grow, consumer products and fashion collaborations have become an increasingly important part of Disney and Pixar's promotional efforts. Collections like this allow fans to celebrate their favorite franchises beyond the theater while providing retailers with unique opportunities to connect with pop culture audiences.

For Shoe Palace, the partnership represents another high-profile addition to its growing roster of entertainment collaborations. The California-based retailer has built a reputation for exclusive apparel and footwear releases tied to major brands, sports franchises, and entertainment properties.

Founded in the Bay Area and celebrating more than three decades in business, Shoe Palace has grown from its humble beginnings at a California flea market into one of the country's most recognized specialty retailers. Today, the company operates stores nationwide and maintains partnerships with major brands including Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, and New Balance.

The new Toy Story collection will be available beginning June 20 at Shoe Palace retail locations and online, giving fans the opportunity to bring a little Pixar magic into their wardrobe just as Toy Story 5 begins its theatrical run.

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