Official Rotten Tomatoes Score Arrives for Pixar's "Toy Story 5" as Early Reviews Come In
The entire franchise is certified "Fresh" at this point.
As reviews are starting to surface for Pixar's newest film, Toy Story 5, we have that all powerful Rotten Tomatoes score.
What's Happening:
- The first reviews are in for the newest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story 5, and they are overwhelmingly positive.
- As of press time, there are 97 reviews on aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes, giving the fifth entry in the iconic franchise a "Certified Fresh" score with 93%.
- This also means that each score for each entry in the franchise, dating back to the original Toy Story back in 1995, has a "Fresh" rating of at least 90%.
- While reviews are still coming in for Toy Story 5, the other four are basically locked at this point - with the original and Toy Story 2 both garnering a 100% fresh rating.
- Toy Story 3, which some (this author included) point to as the best in the series, touts a 98% rating, with Toy Story 4 coming in with a 94%. Even the Toy Story specials, Toy Story of Terror and Toy Story That Time Forgot have 94% and 92% ratings, respectively.
- Before you come at me, Lightyear was a spin-off with the concept of "the movie that Andy saw that made him want the toy," but is not considered part of the main Toy Story franchise.
- This news comes on the heels of the recent Pixar film, Hoppers, which scored an early 97% in reviews before gradually decreasing to a - still remarkable - 94% after its theatrical run.
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky and Mellisa Villasenor as Karen Beverly. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, with Craig Robinson, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and others rounding out the voice cast.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Lindsey Collins producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen tons of new previews, new clips, new merchandise, new collabs, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.
- To find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film, be sure to check out his Toy Story 5 review. Toy Story 5 opens in theaters everywhere, Friday, June 19.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com