"Spider-Man: Brand New" Day Gets Limited Edition Shoes From Hey Dude
It's a brand new day for your feet!
As you get prepped to go to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters soon, you can make sure your feet are ready in style through a new Limited Edition shoe collection from Hey Dude.
What's Happening:
- Hey Dude has a new Limited Edition Marvel Collection with shoes inspired by Sony's new Marvel Studios production, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- The shoes focus on two characters from the film, including Spider-Man himself and the Hulk.
- There are there adult shoe sizes, along with two for youth and one for toddlers (sorry, Hulk, those are only for Spidey!)
- You can check out all of the choices below, which are currently available at HeyDude.com.
Marvel Studios x HeyDude Wally Funk Spider-Man Webshooter
Price: $79.99
Marvel Studios x HeyDude Wally Funk Spider-Man
Price: $74.99
Marvel Studios x HeyDude Wally Funk Hulk
Price: $74.99
Marvel Studios x HeyDude Wally Funk Spider-Man Youth
Price: $54.99
Marvel Studios x HeyDude Wally Funk Hulk Youth
Price: $54.99
Marvel Studios x HeyDude Wally Funk Spider-Man Toddler
Price: $49.99
The Spidey Stats:
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.
- The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 31.
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