"Spider-Man: Brand New" Day Gets Limited Edition Shoes From Hey Dude

It's a brand new day for your feet!

As you get prepped to go to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters soon, you can make sure your feet are ready in style through a new Limited Edition shoe collection from Hey Dude.

What's Happening:

Hey Dude has a new Limited Edition Marvel Collection with shoes inspired by Sony's new Marvel Studios production, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The shoes focus on two characters from the film, including Spider-Man himself and the Hulk.

There are there adult shoe sizes, along with two for youth and one for toddlers (sorry, Hulk, those are only for Spidey!)

You can check out all of the choices below, which are currently available at HeyDude.com.

Price: $79.99

Price: $74.99

Price: $74.99

Price: $54.99

Price: $54.99

Price: $49.99

The Spidey Stats:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes, and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pasca, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michele "MJ" Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman as Bill, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, along with Sadie Sink in a mystery role...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 31.