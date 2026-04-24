Disney Store Debuts More Looks Leading Up to Star Wars Day with Spirit Jersey and More

Prequel or Original Trilogy? How about both!

In just a few weeks, Star Wars Day will be here, and Disney Store is getting ready for the holiday with weekly merchandise drops inspired by the galaxy far, far away. Today’s selections are Spirit Jerseys celebrating the Prequel and Original trilogies from the Skywalker Saga.

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What’s Happening:

As the excitement for May The 4th Be with You grows, fans can gear up for the holiday with new merchandise from Disney Store.

Among the offerings leading up to Star Wars Day 2026 Disney Store is dropping a collection of blind-box Spirit Jerseys—The Star Wars Mystery Box—as revealed on its Instagram! This assortment features six designs from the Skywalker Saga and one Mystery Chase Spirit Jersey too. The standard offerings include: The Phantom Menace Attack of the Clones Revenge of the Sith A New Hope The Empire Strikes Back Return of the Jedi



Guests purchasing The Star Wars Mystery Box won’t know which design they’ll receive until they open the box.

Star Wars Jerseys are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $99.99-$599.99.

Star Wars Spirit Jersey® for Adults Mystery Box | Disney Store

Star Wars Spirit Jersey® for Adults Mystery Box Set | Disney Store

Good to Know

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

The mystery chaser item is one in 36 chances.

More Jerseys Styles

Star Wars: ''Rebel Alliance'' Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Star Wars: ''Imperials'' Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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