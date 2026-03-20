Magical Drinkware from Starbucks Arrives at Disney Store

The mug has a ribbon on the handle!

Drinking your favorite beverage out of Starbucks mug or tumbler is pretty special, but it can be absolutely magical when its a Disney | Starbucks design. Today at Disney Store, fans can shop new arrivals including the popular bow theme that debuted earlier this year.

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What’s Happening:

We love a Disney collaboration, and their partnership with Starbucks gives us a jolt of delight! Whether you’re grabbing a caffeinated drink or want to keep things a bit more mellow, you can still rep all things Disney with these mugs and tumblers.

Celebrate your favorite Disney Castle —Sleeping Beauty at Disneyland, Cinderella at Walt Disney World— all day long as you drink from the Starbucks ribbon collection. Sleeping Beauty’s palace is depicted in charming pink, while Cinderella’s home is a true love blue!

While the tumbler is a standard design and comes with a straw; a feature of the mug is a sculpted bow at the top of the handle, with a “flowing” ribbon that gives it extra character.

As always, these designs include Disney and Starbucks logos.

New Starbucks mugs and tumblers are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $29.99-$49.99.

Disneyland Starbucks® Mug | Disney Store

Disneyland 24 oz. Stainless Steel Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Starbucks® Mug | Disney Store

Walt Disney World 24 oz. Starbucks® Stainless Steel Cup with Straw | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Toy Deal - Buy One, Get One 50% Off - Mix & Match Your Favorites | Select Styles

$5 Personalization | orig. $10.95

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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