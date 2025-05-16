UNIQLO and Disney Go Deep Blue with Indigo-Inspired “Disney in Blue” Collection by BUAISOU

A fresh wave of wearable Disney magic is coming to UNIQLO, and this time, it’s dipped in the rich, time-honored hues of indigo.

New Collection: “Disney in Blue" launches May 19, 2025, as part of UNIQLO’s ongoing MAGIC FOR ALL collaboration with Disney.

Original Designs: Features include Mickey Mouse with blue-dyed gloves mid-process, bandana motifs imagining Mickey as a dyeing craftsman, and garments that replicate stencil, discharge, and tie-dye techniques.

Mickey Meets Monozukuri: This collection isn't just a fashion statement—it’s a cultural bridge between global pop icon Mickey Mouse and monozukuri , the Japanese spirit of craftsmanship. By pairing Disney characters with traditional indigo dyeing techniques, the line honors Japan’s artisanal heritage while reimagining it for a modern, global audience.

