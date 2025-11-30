Delightful Digital Discounts! Up to 30% Off Cyber Monday Deals at Disney Store

Share the gift of Disney magic this winter with toys, apparel, accessories, collectibles, lightabers, and so much more.

Tomorrow is Cyber Monday, but guests can already start shopping the deals at Disney Store. There are so many magical items to browse, including toys, apparel, collectibles, artwork, home decor, and much more. Let's take a look at Disney Store's incredible Cyber Monday deals!

What’s Happening:

Hooray for holiday shopping! All of our winter celebrations are right around the corner, and that means it's time to browse merchandise for Christmas, Hanukkah, and other gift-giving occasions.

Disney Store is hosting special Cyber Monday deals with tiered savings. Guests can take 20% off $100+ and 30% off $150+, plus Free Standard Shipping with the code CYBER.

with the code If you have a Disney fan on your gift list, you'll want to check out these limited-time deals before they're gone! Happy Holidays and happy shopping!

Toys Deals

Ahsoka Tano Talking Action Figure – Star Wars | Disney Store

Donald Duck Plush – Mini Bean Bag – 8 1/4'' | Disney Store

Bluey's Play Date Plush Surprise – Mystery Plush | Disney Store

Sleeping Beauty Castle Play Set – Disneyland | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Resort Monorail Play Set | Disney Store

Collectible Deals

Stitch, Angel and Scrump Light-Up Figure – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Santa Mickey Mouse Light-Up Figure by Enesco – 20'' | Disney Store

Mulan Botanical Couture Figure | Disney Store

20% Off Lightsaber and Hilts

Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll LIGHTSABER Hilt Set: Star Wars: Ahsoka – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Kylo Ren LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store

Rey Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store

Home Deals

Han Solo and Princess Leia Beverage Gift Set – Star Wars | Disney Store

Stitch Bookend Set – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Cookbook Stand | Disney Store

LIGHTSABER Light-Up and Sound Water Bottle – Star Wars | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Glass Globe Sketchbook Ornament | Disney Store

Holiday Deals

Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Train Set | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Table Runner | Disney Store

Santa Stitch Christmas Tree Pick Set by Department 56 – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Holiday Mini Spider-Bot – Limited Release | Disney Store

Disneyland Ticket Book Blown Glass Ornament – Disneyland 70th Anniversary | Disney Store

Clothing Deals

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Plaid Dress for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Winter Scenic Polar Fleece Shacket for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Faux Leather Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen Pocket T-Shirt for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Halloween Pullover, Pants and Beanie Set for Baby | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Set for Baby | Disney Store

Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots

Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

Marvel Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen | Disney Store

Free Mickey Mouse 2025 Limited Edition Ornament by Lenox | Receive a free hand-painted porcelain ornament with your $250+ purchase of Pandora items. While supplies last.

The Disney Store Charm Set by Pandora – Exclusive | Disney Store

