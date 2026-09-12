Shop and Save! Take an Extra 25% Off Sitewide at Disney Store

Check out all of the magical offerings available this weekend!

It’s another big sale weekend at Disney Store and guests can take an Extra 25% Off Sale Merchandise for incredible discounts on a wide range of magical products. Now through Sunday, September 13th, Disney is offering this special deal on toys, clothing, accessories and more.





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What’s Happening:

Summer isn’t over yet, and Disney Store knows you’re still looking for some awesome items to incorporate in your Disney merch rotation.

Now through Sunday, (September 13) guests can save an Extra 25% off select items including toys, accessories, decor and clothing.

The lineup includes kids costumes, Stoney Clover Lane bags, home essentials, and so much more!

Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.

at checkout to unlock even more savings. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Extra 25% Off High End Fashion

Tinker Bell Varsity Jacket for Adults by Stoney Clove Lane – Disneyland 70th Anniversary | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland 70th Anniversary | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Tote Bag by Harveys | Disney Store

Disney Princess Sweatpants for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store

Extra 25% Off Toys and Plush

Djali Plush – The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary – Disney Vault – 11'' | Disney Store

Moana Singing Doll – Moana 2 | Disney Store

Rapunzel Classic Doll Gift Set – Tangled – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store

Judy Hopps Plush Keychain – Zootopia | Disney Store

Extra 25% Off Home and Kitchen

Magic Kingdom 24 oz. Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Plate Set | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Glass Kitchen Canister – Large | Disney Store

Monorail Pillow | Disney Store

Extra 25% Off Clothing and Pajamas

Bluey and Bingo Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Atlantis: The Lost Empire Lounge Pants for Adults | Disney Store

Aurora Reversible Nightgown for Girls – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

Grogu Zip Hoodie for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store

More Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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