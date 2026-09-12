Shop and Save! Take an Extra 25% Off Sitewide at Disney Store
It’s another big sale weekend at Disney Store and guests can take an Extra 25% Off Sale Merchandise for incredible discounts on a wide range of magical products. Now through Sunday, September 13th, Disney is offering this special deal on toys, clothing, accessories and more.
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What’s Happening:
- Summer isn’t over yet, and Disney Store knows you’re still looking for some awesome items to incorporate in your Disney merch rotation.
- Now through Sunday, (September 13) guests can save an Extra 25% off select items including toys, accessories, decor and clothing.
- The lineup includes kids costumes, Stoney Clover Lane bags, home essentials, and so much more!
- Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Extra 25% Off High End Fashion
Tinker Bell Varsity Jacket for Adults by Stoney Clove Lane – Disneyland 70th Anniversary | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland 70th Anniversary | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Tote Bag by Harveys | Disney Store
Disney Princess Sweatpants for Women by Madhappy | Disney Store
Extra 25% Off Toys and Plush
Djali Plush – The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary – Disney Vault – 11'' | Disney Store
Moana Singing Doll – Moana 2 | Disney Store
Rapunzel Classic Doll Gift Set – Tangled – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store
Judy Hopps Plush Keychain – Zootopia | Disney Store
Extra 25% Off Home and Kitchen
Magic Kingdom 24 oz. Starbucks® Travel Tumbler with Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Plate Set | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Glass Kitchen Canister – Large | Disney Store
Monorail Pillow | Disney Store
Extra 25% Off Clothing and Pajamas
Bluey and Bingo Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Atlantis: The Lost Empire Lounge Pants for Adults | Disney Store
Aurora Reversible Nightgown for Girls – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
Grogu Zip Hoodie for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store
More Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 40% Off Back to School Essentials & Kids' Sleepwear | Select Styles
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!