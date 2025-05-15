Event Recap - D23 Spotlight Series & Walt Disney Imagineering: 20 Years of Duffy and Friends

It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years since Duffy the Disney Bear first appeared at Tokyo Disney Resort. But in that time, he and his friends have truly taken over the Disney world. Duffy, ShellieMay, and the rest of these lovable plush not only hold prominent places in the Asian Disney Parks but also have almost a cult following here in the states — and that has never been more evident than at the recent D23 Spotlight Series event focusing on Mickey’s cute little stuffed bear.

Throughout my time as a diehard Disney nerd, I've had the pleasure of attending my fair share of events, each offering its unique charm and appeal. However, this event stands out distinctly in my memory. What struck me most profoundly was the remarkable enthusiasm and dedication exhibited by the attendees. It's not uncommon for Disney fans to arrive a bit before a scheduled event, but on this occasion, the sheer number of guests who arrived early was truly noteworthy.

Beyond their punctuality, what truly made this event memorable was the overt and joyful display of their Disney fandom. From intricately designed outfits and collectible merchandise to spirited conversations and shared excitement, the attendees wholeheartedly embraced their passion for all things Duffy, creating an atmosphere of palpable anticipation and camaraderie.

D23 offered photo opportunities for Duffy enthusiasts outside the former Grand Central Air Terminal, Los Angeles' original commercial airfield, now part of the Walt Disney Company's Grand Central Creative Campus. These featured small backdrops, allowing fans to highlight their beloved characters. Once inside guests were given a postcard set as well as a button to display their fandom.

The D23 Spotlight Series panel, "Walt Disney Imagineering: 20 Years of Duffy and Friends," featured Trevor Rush (Disney Live Entertainment Costume Producer), Xiao Qing Chen (Senior Concept Designer, Walt Disney Imagineering), Charlie Watanabe (Duffy and Friend Creative Lead, Walt Disney Imagineering), Laura West (Concept Designer Lead for Duffy and Friends, Walt Disney Imagineering), and Eva Lee (Senior Manager, Franchise Planning for Duffy and Friends). The event focused more on the current status of Duffy and Friends, sadly, I was hoping for more of the creative talk of creating these loveable friends. The discussion began by revealing a storytelling secret from the 'Spring Surprise' short, which subtly foreshadowed a new character. Viewers are encouraged to carefully observe the butterflies at the end of the short to identify the number of characters hinted at.

As I said, the panel was focused more on where Duffy and Friends are now including talking about the upcoming Disney Adventure ship that will not only have its very own Duffy and Friends shop as well as, exclusive to this ship, Duffy and Friends Discovery Quest game that will take guests all over the ship to find some of their missing items to earn a special commemorative gift. Also, “Duffy and the Friend Ship" a brand new show featuring the rarely seen seagull friend (and my favorite of Duffy’s friends) Tippy Blue guiding the gang as they set off on an imaginary voyage to explore the seas.

The panel concluded with a Q&A session. While panelists shared their favorite characters, the audience reacted most enthusiastically to the question about bringing Duffy and Friends back to U.S. parks. The response humorously pointed out their continued presence at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, and Santa Duffy's appearance at Jollywood Nights in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This inevitably led to talking about the fact that Duffy and ShellieMay would join Mickey and Minnie in Disneyland's 70th-anniversary celebration, The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade.

One of the great things for those of us able to acquire tickets (and frustrating for those that couldn’t is the fact that no video or photos are permitted during these presentations), there were some great points about the character and how they have have meaningful psychological ties to each other and how they help just make anyone who loves them a better person that I would be far out of my element talking about. Thankfully, D23 also just announced that on June 26th, 2025, this panel will be showcased for Gold Members in the D23 Gold Theater online series.

For more information about how to become a D23 member or for more of the upcoming events, head over to D23 The Official Disney Fan Club