Three Marvel Characters We Didn't Expect to See on Our Disney Destiny Cruise

In case you somehow have not yet seen, the Disney Destiny is here and it is incredible. The beautiful new ship from Disney Cruise Line provides all the entertainment, food, drinks and character interactions you can possibly handle on a cruise. And with the theme of heroes and villains, there is a whole lot of fun for Marvel fans onboard.

In fact, while characters like Black Panther, Spider-Man and Loki make their expected appearances on the ship, there are also a few unexpected characters with a role to play as well.

Here are three Marvel characters we were surprised to see on our Disney Destiny cruise...

Deadpool

You've probably seen this one by now. Yes, the Merc with the Mouth makes an appearance aboard the Disney Destiny, in a surprise finale for With Great Power: A Marvel Comedy Show, even if he's only on screen. As you might expect, the show is for an 18+ audience, so Deadpool fits right in. While the show certainly pushes the envelope on several occasions for what you might expect to see aboard a Disney Cruise, Deadpool takes things a step further. While we don't get any of his trademark violence in this show, his wit and very specific brand of comedy are on full display.

Taskmaster

In a fairly surprising Oceaneer Club experience, the mercenary known as Taskmaster hacks the Marvel Super Hero academy. The result is an interactive, escape room-like experience for younger Marvel fans (don't worry, it's not scary and a Cast Member is there to assist and guide every step of the way). While the whole experience is a lot of fun and a great way for young guests to interact with the space, it was certainly unexpected to see Taskmaster featured in this type of experience. Especially given the character's abrupt appearance in Thunderbolts* earlier this year. Still, it was an exciting inclusion, even if the character never showed up in person.

Electro

You may have noticed a theme by now that all of these characters only show up on screen. And this one in particular really only shows up in the form of an icon created by electricity. Still, Electro was not on my Disney Destiny bingo card. Just before the party kicks off at the Sail Away party, the ship comes under attack by the familiar Spider-Man foe. Luckily, Spidey is there to save the day. It would have been nice to see how Disney would have presented the more human version of the character, but it was cool to see more of Spider-Man's rogues gallery utilized nonetheless.