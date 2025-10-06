Freeform Announces November’s 30 Days of Disney Lineup, Including Their Debut of “The Sword and the Stone”

Disney animated and live-action films are joined by movies from 20th Century Studios’ library and more.

Freeform has announced a new 30 Days of Disney lineup coming in November, including plenty of Disney animated classics and holiday favorites.

What's Happening:

While most of the movies are ones you might regularly or periodically find on Freeform, November’s 30 Days of Disney lineup will also include the Freeform Premiere of 1963’s The Sword and the Stone , alongside films like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast , and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and more recent animated Disney and Pixar films like Turning Red , Elemental and Moana .

, alongside films like , and and more recent animated and Pixar films like and . Plenty of live action is represented as well, with movies like Cruella , The Santa Clause and Mary Poppins Returns .

, and . Disney now owning 20th Century Studios accounts for the inclusion of 20th library films like Home Alone, Jingle All The Way, Tooth Fairy, Alvin and the Chipmunks and Ice Age .

and . More curious is a handful of movies like Universal’s The Grinch and Sony’s Hotel Transylvania which definitely have no Disney connection on the studio side. So let’s just consider it 30 Days of (Mostly) Disney.

Below is a night-by-night list of the movies airing during 30 Days of Disney:

Saturday, Nov. 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - Fantasia (1940) (Disney Animated)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - Pocahontas (Disney Animated)

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - Mulan (1998) (Disney Animated)

3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - Aladdin (1992) (Disney Animated)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - The Little Mermaid (1989) (Disney Animated)

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - The Lion King (1994) (Disney Animated)

12:05 a.m. EDT/PDT - The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 2

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Mary Poppins (1964)

10:05 a.m. EST/PST - Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

12:05 p.m. EST/PST - Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

2:10 p.m. EST/PST - Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

4:40 p.m. EST/PST - Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

6:50 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone

9:20 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Monday, Nov. 3

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - 101 Dalmatians (1996)

12:55 p.m. EST/PST - Oliver & Company (Disney Animated)

2:25 p.m. EST/PST - Tarzan (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EST/PST - A Bug’s Life (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EST/PST - Zootopia (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Tuesday, Nov. 4

11:30 a.m. EST/PST - The Sword and the Stone (Disney Animated) - Freeform Premiere

1:30 p.m. EST/PST - The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

3:35 p.m. EST/PST - Hercules (Disney Animated)

5:40 p.m. EST/PST - The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)

8:20 p.m. EST/PST - Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Nov. 5

11:30 a.m. EST/PST - Ferdinand

1:55 p.m. EST/PST - WALL-E (Disney-Pixar)

4:00 p.m. EST/PST - Up (Disney-Pixar)

6:00 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone

8:25 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Thursday, Nov. 6

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Bedtime Stories

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - The Princess Bride

3:25 p.m. EST/PST - The Little Mermaid (2023) (Live Action)

6:30 p.m. EST/PST - Finding Nemo (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST - Finding Dory (Disney-Pixar)

Friday, Nov. 7

12:00 p.m. EST/PST - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

2:30 p.m. EST/PST - Beauty and the Beast (2017)

5:30 p.m. EST/PST - Cruella

8:30 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST - Strange World (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 8

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Pacifier

9:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Game Plan

11:30 a.m. EST/PST - Home Alone

2:00 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

4:35 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, Nov. 9

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

9:00 a.m. EST/PST - Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - Brother Bear (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - Elemental (Disney-Pixar)

5:10 p.m. EST/PST - Tangled (Disney Animated)

7:20 p.m. EST/PST - Moana (Disney Animated)

9:50 p.m. EST/PST - Brave (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EST/PST - Turning Red (Disney-Pixar)

Monday, Nov. 10

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Tooth Fairy

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - Mulan (2020) (Live Action)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - Enchanted

5:30 p.m. EST/PST - Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)

8:00 p.m. EST/PST - Aladdin (2019) (Live Action)

Tuesday, Nov. 11

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Rio

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - Rio 2

2:30 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m. EST/PST - Soul (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EST/PST - Encanto (Disney Animated)

8:35 p.m. EST/PST - Coco (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Nov. 12

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - Pete’s Dragon (2016) (Live Action)

3:30 p.m. EST/PST - Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney Animated)

6:00 p.m. EST/PST - Frozen (Disney Animated)

8:25 p.m. EST/PST - Frozen II (Disney Animated)

10:30 p.m. EST/PST - Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 13

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - The Pacifier

12:35 p.m. EST/PST - The Princess Diaries

3:15 p.m. EST/PST - The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

5:55 p.m. EST/PST - Freaky Friday (2003)

8:00 p.m. EST/PST - The Parent Trap (1998)

Friday, Nov. 14

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Bambi (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EST/PST - Lady and the Tramp (1955) (Disney Animated)

1:35 p.m. EST/PST - 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)

4:00 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:00 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone

8:25 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

12:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Aristocats (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 15

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Garfield: The Movie (2004)

8:55 a.m. EST/PST - Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Bolt (Disney Animated)

12:40 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

2:40 p.m. EST/PST - Wreck-It Ralph (Disney Animated)

4:45 p.m. EST/PST - Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney Animated)

7:20 p.m. EST/PST - Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

9:25 p.m. EST/PST - Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EST/PST - Luca (Disney-Pixar)

Sunday, Nov. 16

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Jungle Book (2016) (Live Action)

9:30 a.m. EST/PST - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

12:45 p.m. EST/PST - Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

4:00 p.m. EST/PST - Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

7:45 p.m. EST/PST - Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

11:00 p.m. EST/PST - Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Monday, Nov. 17

11:30 a.m. EST/PST - Night at the Museum

2:00 p.m. EST/PST - Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

4:05 p.m. EST/PST - The Lion King (2019) (Live Action)

6:45 p.m. EST/PST - Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Tuesday, Nov. 18

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Mary Poppins Returns

1:40 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:20 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Wednesday, Nov. 19

12:00 p.m. EST/PST - Dumbo (2019) (Live Action)

2:30 p.m. EST/PST - National Treasure

5:30 p.m. EST/PST - National Treasure: Book of Secrets

8:05 p.m. EST/PST - Jungle Cruise

Thursday, Nov. 20

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Cinderella (1950) (Disney Animated)

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - Sleeping Beauty (1959) (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - Pocahontas (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - Brave (Disney-Pixar)

7:05 p.m. EST/PST - Mulan (1998) (Disney Animated)

9:05 p.m. EST/PST - The Little Mermaid (1989) (Disney Animated)

Friday, Nov. 21

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Robin Hood (1973) (Disney Animated)

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - The Jungle Book (1967) (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - Tarzan (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST - Aladdin (1992) (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EST/PST - Tangled (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EST/PST - The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST - Alice in Wonderland (1951) (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 22

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Oz the Great and Powerful

10:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EST/PST - Hotel Transylvania

2:05 p.m. EST/PST - Hotel Transylvania 2

4:05 p.m. EST/PST - Big Hero 6 (Disney Animated)

6:15 p.m. EST/PST - The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST - Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)

11:35 p.m. EST/PST - Lightyear (Disney-Pixar)

Sunday, Nov. 23

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Hotel Transylvania

9:05 a.m. EST/PST - Hotel Transylvania 2

11:10 a.m. EST/PST - The Rescuers (Disney Animated)

1:10 p.m. EST/PST - The Rescuers Down Under (Disney Animated)

3:10 p.m. EST/PST - Hercules (Disney Animated)

5:15 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

7:15 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Nov. 24

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

12:30 p.m. EST/PST - Peter Pan (1953) (Disney Animated)

2:25 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:25 p.m. EST/PST - Lilo & Stitch (2002) (Disney Animated)

6:25 p.m. EST/PST - Encanto (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. EST/PST - Moana (Disney Animated)

Tuesday, Nov. 25

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - The Princess Bride

12:50 p.m. EST/PST - Aladdin (2019) (Live Action)

3:50 p.m. EST/PST - The Little Mermaid (2023) (Live Action)

6:55 p.m. EST/PST - Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EST/PST - The Lion King (1994) (Disney Animated)

Wednesday, Nov. 26

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Herbie: Fully Loaded

1:05 p.m. EST/PST - The Parent Trap (1998)

4:15 p.m. EST/PST - Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)

6:20 p.m. EST/PST - Elemental (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EST/PST - Zootopia (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Nov. 27

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Jingle All the Way

1:00 p.m. EST/PST - Jingle All the Way 2

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - Cruella

6:00 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone

8:25 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Friday, Nov. 28

10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Onward

12:35 p.m. EST/PST - Cars (Disney-Pixar)

3:15 p.m. EST/PST - Cars 2 (Disney-Pixar)

5:50 p.m. EST/PST - Cars 3 (Disney-Pixar)

8:20 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Emperor’s New Groove (Disney Animated)

Saturday, Nov. 29

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Ice Age

9:00 a.m. EST/PST - Ice Age: The Meltdown

11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

1:05 p.m. EST/PST - Meet the Robinsons (Disney Animated)

3:10 p.m. EST/PST - Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:55 p.m. EST/PST - Finding Nemo (Disney-Pixar)

10:25 p.m. EST/PST - Finding Dory (Disney-Pixar)

12:30 a.m. EST/PST - Dumbo (1941) (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Air Bud

9:05 a.m. EST/PST - Air Bud: Golden Receiver

11:05 a.m. EST/PST - The Fox and the Hound (Disney Animated)

1:05 p.m. EST/PST - Chicken Little (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EST/PST - A Bug’s Life (Disney-Pixar)

5:10 p.m. EST/PST - Ratatouille (Disney-Pixar)

7:50 p.m. EST/PST - Coco (Disney-Pixar)

10:20 p.m. EST/PST - Up (Disney-Pixar)

12:25 a.m. EST/PST - The Great Mouse Detective (Disney Animated)

All programming is subject to change.