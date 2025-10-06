Freeform Announces November’s 30 Days of Disney Lineup, Including Their Debut of “The Sword and the Stone”
Freeform has announced a new 30 Days of Disney lineup coming in November, including plenty of Disney animated classics and holiday favorites.
What's Happening:
- While most of the movies are ones you might regularly or periodically find on Freeform, November’s 30 Days of Disney lineup will also include the Freeform Premiere of 1963’s The Sword and the Stone, alongside films like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and more recent animated Disney and Pixar films like Turning Red, Elemental and Moana.
- Plenty of live action is represented as well, with movies like Cruella, The Santa Clause and Mary Poppins Returns.
- Disney now owning 20th Century Studios accounts for the inclusion of 20th library films like Home Alone, Jingle All The Way, Tooth Fairy, Alvin and the Chipmunks and Ice Age.
- More curious is a handful of movies like Universal’s The Grinch and Sony’s Hotel Transylvania which definitely have no Disney connection on the studio side. So let’s just consider it 30 Days of (Mostly) Disney.
Below is a night-by-night list of the movies airing during 30 Days of Disney:
Saturday, Nov. 1
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - Fantasia (1940) (Disney Animated)
10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) (Disney Animated)
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - Pocahontas (Disney Animated)
1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - Mulan (1998) (Disney Animated)
3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT - Aladdin (1992) (Disney Animated)
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated)
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - The Little Mermaid (1989) (Disney Animated)
10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT - The Lion King (1994) (Disney Animated)
12:05 a.m. EDT/PDT - The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Disney Animated)
Sunday, Nov. 2
7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Mary Poppins (1964)
10:05 a.m. EST/PST - Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
12:05 p.m. EST/PST - Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
2:10 p.m. EST/PST - Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
4:40 p.m. EST/PST - Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
6:50 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone
9:20 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
Monday, Nov. 3
10:30 a.m. EST/PST - 101 Dalmatians (1996)
12:55 p.m. EST/PST - Oliver & Company (Disney Animated)
2:25 p.m. EST/PST - Tarzan (Disney Animated)
4:25 p.m. EST/PST - A Bug’s Life (Disney-Pixar)
6:30 p.m. EST/PST - Zootopia (Disney Animated)
9:00 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
Tuesday, Nov. 4
11:30 a.m. EST/PST - The Sword and the Stone (Disney Animated) - Freeform Premiere
1:30 p.m. EST/PST - The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)
3:35 p.m. EST/PST - Hercules (Disney Animated)
5:40 p.m. EST/PST - The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)
8:20 p.m. EST/PST - Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)
Wednesday, Nov. 5
11:30 a.m. EST/PST - Ferdinand
1:55 p.m. EST/PST - WALL-E (Disney-Pixar)
4:00 p.m. EST/PST - Up (Disney-Pixar)
6:00 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone
8:25 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Thursday, Nov. 6
11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Bedtime Stories
1:00 p.m. EST/PST - The Princess Bride
3:25 p.m. EST/PST - The Little Mermaid (2023) (Live Action)
6:30 p.m. EST/PST - Finding Nemo (Disney-Pixar)
8:55 p.m. EST/PST - Finding Dory (Disney-Pixar)
Friday, Nov. 7
12:00 p.m. EST/PST - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
2:30 p.m. EST/PST - Beauty and the Beast (2017)
5:30 p.m. EST/PST - Cruella
8:30 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. EST/PST - Strange World (Disney Animated)
Saturday, Nov. 8
7:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Pacifier
9:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Game Plan
11:30 a.m. EST/PST - Home Alone
2:00 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
4:35 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:15 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, Nov. 9
7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
9:00 a.m. EST/PST - Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
1:00 p.m. EST/PST - Brother Bear (Disney Animated)
3:00 p.m. EST/PST - Elemental (Disney-Pixar)
5:10 p.m. EST/PST - Tangled (Disney Animated)
7:20 p.m. EST/PST - Moana (Disney Animated)
9:50 p.m. EST/PST - Brave (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m. EST/PST - Turning Red (Disney-Pixar)
Monday, Nov. 10
10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Tooth Fairy
12:30 p.m. EST/PST - Mulan (2020) (Live Action)
3:00 p.m. EST/PST - Enchanted
5:30 p.m. EST/PST - Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)
8:00 p.m. EST/PST - Aladdin (2019) (Live Action)
Tuesday, Nov. 11
10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Rio
12:30 p.m. EST/PST - Rio 2
2:30 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:30 p.m. EST/PST - Soul (Disney-Pixar)
6:30 p.m. EST/PST - Encanto (Disney Animated)
8:35 p.m. EST/PST - Coco (Disney-Pixar)
Wednesday, Nov. 12
11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
1:00 p.m. EST/PST - Pete’s Dragon (2016) (Live Action)
3:30 p.m. EST/PST - Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney Animated)
6:00 p.m. EST/PST - Frozen (Disney Animated)
8:25 p.m. EST/PST - Frozen II (Disney Animated)
10:30 p.m. EST/PST - Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)
Thursday, Nov. 13
10:30 a.m. EST/PST - The Pacifier
12:35 p.m. EST/PST - The Princess Diaries
3:15 p.m. EST/PST - The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
5:55 p.m. EST/PST - Freaky Friday (2003)
8:00 p.m. EST/PST - The Parent Trap (1998)
Friday, Nov. 14
10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Bambi (Disney Animated)
12:00 p.m. EST/PST - Lady and the Tramp (1955) (Disney Animated)
1:35 p.m. EST/PST - 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)
4:00 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
6:00 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone
8:25 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
12:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Aristocats (Disney Animated)
Saturday, Nov. 15
7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Garfield: The Movie (2004)
8:55 a.m. EST/PST - Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Bolt (Disney Animated)
12:40 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
2:40 p.m. EST/PST - Wreck-It Ralph (Disney Animated)
4:45 p.m. EST/PST - Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney Animated)
7:20 p.m. EST/PST - Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
9:25 p.m. EST/PST - Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m. EST/PST - Luca (Disney-Pixar)
Sunday, Nov. 16
7:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Jungle Book (2016) (Live Action)
9:30 a.m. EST/PST - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
12:45 p.m. EST/PST - Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
4:00 p.m. EST/PST - Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
7:45 p.m. EST/PST - Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
11:00 p.m. EST/PST - Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Monday, Nov. 17
11:30 a.m. EST/PST - Night at the Museum
2:00 p.m. EST/PST - Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
4:05 p.m. EST/PST - The Lion King (2019) (Live Action)
6:45 p.m. EST/PST - Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:20 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Tuesday, Nov. 18
10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Mary Poppins Returns
1:40 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
4:20 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Wednesday, Nov. 19
12:00 p.m. EST/PST - Dumbo (2019) (Live Action)
2:30 p.m. EST/PST - National Treasure
5:30 p.m. EST/PST - National Treasure: Book of Secrets
8:05 p.m. EST/PST - Jungle Cruise
Thursday, Nov. 20
11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Cinderella (1950) (Disney Animated)
1:00 p.m. EST/PST - Sleeping Beauty (1959) (Disney Animated)
3:00 p.m. EST/PST - Pocahontas (Disney Animated)
5:00 p.m. EST/PST - Brave (Disney-Pixar)
7:05 p.m. EST/PST - Mulan (1998) (Disney Animated)
9:05 p.m. EST/PST - The Little Mermaid (1989) (Disney Animated)
Friday, Nov. 21
11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Robin Hood (1973) (Disney Animated)
1:00 p.m. EST/PST - The Jungle Book (1967) (Disney Animated)
3:00 p.m. EST/PST - Tarzan (Disney Animated)
5:00 p.m. EST/PST - Aladdin (1992) (Disney Animated)
7:00 p.m. EST/PST - Tangled (Disney Animated)
9:00 p.m. EST/PST - The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m. EST/PST - Alice in Wonderland (1951) (Disney Animated)
Saturday, Nov. 22
7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Oz the Great and Powerful
10:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)
12:00 p.m. EST/PST - Hotel Transylvania
2:05 p.m. EST/PST - Hotel Transylvania 2
4:05 p.m. EST/PST - Big Hero 6 (Disney Animated)
6:15 p.m. EST/PST - The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)
8:55 p.m. EST/PST - Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)
11:35 p.m. EST/PST - Lightyear (Disney-Pixar)
Sunday, Nov. 23
7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Hotel Transylvania
9:05 a.m. EST/PST - Hotel Transylvania 2
11:10 a.m. EST/PST - The Rescuers (Disney Animated)
1:10 p.m. EST/PST - The Rescuers Down Under (Disney Animated)
3:10 p.m. EST/PST - Hercules (Disney Animated)
5:15 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
7:15 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. EST/PST - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, Nov. 24
10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
12:30 p.m. EST/PST - Peter Pan (1953) (Disney Animated)
2:25 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:25 p.m. EST/PST - Lilo & Stitch (2002) (Disney Animated)
6:25 p.m. EST/PST - Encanto (Disney Animated)
8:30 p.m. EST/PST - Moana (Disney Animated)
Tuesday, Nov. 25
10:30 a.m. EST/PST - The Princess Bride
12:50 p.m. EST/PST - Aladdin (2019) (Live Action)
3:50 p.m. EST/PST - The Little Mermaid (2023) (Live Action)
6:55 p.m. EST/PST - Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated)
8:55 p.m. EST/PST - The Lion King (1994) (Disney Animated)
Wednesday, Nov. 26
11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Herbie: Fully Loaded
1:05 p.m. EST/PST - The Parent Trap (1998)
4:15 p.m. EST/PST - Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)
6:20 p.m. EST/PST - Elemental (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m. EST/PST - Zootopia (Disney Animated)
Thursday, Nov. 27
11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Jingle All the Way
1:00 p.m. EST/PST - Jingle All the Way 2
3:00 p.m. EST/PST - Cruella
6:00 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone
8:25 p.m. EST/PST - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Friday, Nov. 28
10:30 a.m. EST/PST - Onward
12:35 p.m. EST/PST - Cars (Disney-Pixar)
3:15 p.m. EST/PST - Cars 2 (Disney-Pixar)
5:50 p.m. EST/PST - Cars 3 (Disney-Pixar)
8:20 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. EST/PST - The Emperor’s New Groove (Disney Animated)
Saturday, Nov. 29
7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Ice Age
9:00 a.m. EST/PST - Ice Age: The Meltdown
11:00 a.m. EST/PST - Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
1:05 p.m. EST/PST - Meet the Robinsons (Disney Animated)
3:10 p.m. EST/PST - Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:15 p.m. EST/PST - Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:55 p.m. EST/PST - Finding Nemo (Disney-Pixar)
10:25 p.m. EST/PST - Finding Dory (Disney-Pixar)
12:30 a.m. EST/PST - Dumbo (1941) (Disney Animated)
Sunday, Nov. 30
7:00 a.m. EST/PST - Air Bud
9:05 a.m. EST/PST - Air Bud: Golden Receiver
11:05 a.m. EST/PST - The Fox and the Hound (Disney Animated)
1:05 p.m. EST/PST - Chicken Little (Disney Animated)
3:00 p.m. EST/PST - A Bug’s Life (Disney-Pixar)
5:10 p.m. EST/PST - Ratatouille (Disney-Pixar)
7:50 p.m. EST/PST - Coco (Disney-Pixar)
10:20 p.m. EST/PST - Up (Disney-Pixar)
12:25 a.m. EST/PST - The Great Mouse Detective (Disney Animated)
All programming is subject to change.