River Cruising with a Disney Twist: My European Adventures by Disney Experience

Have you ever dreamt of taking a river cruise through the Netherlands and Belgium, visiting beautiful locations like Amsterdam and Bruges? Honestly, if asked, my answer would have been “not really." While I had always wanted to travel throughout Europe, those locations weren’t really on my radar. Yet, when the opportunity came to take another Adventures by Disney trip, I jumped at the chance.

Adventures by Disney (or ABD) was created 20 years ago to expand the company’s reach to locations all over the world with a big helping of the Disney magic. This imprint offers a unique travel experience that goes beyond the ordinary. From the moment you arrive at the airport, they take care of you, ensuring a seamless transition to your cruise.

For our Holland & Belgium River cruise, we arrived at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and were promptly met by a private car. This convenient transfer took us directly to the dock, where the AmaStella ship, a part of the Ama Waterways fleet, awaited us. Unlike the massive vessels of Disney Cruise Line, which can accommodate anywhere between 1,250 to 1,550 staterooms, the AmaStella boasts just under 80 staterooms. This intimate setting creates a cozy and personalized experience for all guests.

One of the unique aspects of this cruise, beyond being the final sailing of the inaugural season, was that it was an adults-only cruise. Normally, Adventures by Disney is synonymous with the brand at the core of its name, implying a family-friendly atmosphere. However, this cruise was a test run that I found to be highly effective.

All the expeditions were tailored to cater specifically to us adults, allowing us to fully embrace the adventurous spirit of Adventures by Disney. Each day of the cruise, guests were presented with a variety of excursions to choose from, both in the morning and the afternoon. These excursions were not just leisurely bus rides through the countryside, pointing out interesting sights. Instead, they were guided tours of towns, led by knowledgeable local guides who provided in-depth insights into each location.

Whether it was a canal cruise through Amsterdam or a visit to Castle de Haar (the largest castle in the Netherlands), we were accompanied by not only our ABD Guide but also a local guide who was an expert on the location.

One thing to keep in mind when planning an Adventures by Disney trip is that these aren’t leisurely, relaxing trips; you’re definitely in for many adventures. For me, there were so many highlights, but visiting a real working windmill in Kinderdijk and witnessing how they may have changed over the years was particularly memorable. They’re still essentially as they’ve been for hundreds of years.

Truly, each day was filled with incredible new adventures. We visited Bruges, one of Belgium’s most renowned cities (and the backdrop for the acclaimed dark comedy In Bruges), and learned about the art of making Belgian chocolate and Gouda cheese. But, what truly sets Adventure by Disney apart from other tour providers is their Adventure Guides. For the river cruises, there are usually five Disney Cast Members who serve as guides, not just ordinary tour guides. Each of them on our cruise was unique and contributed something special to the experience. I found myself recounting stories about the guides more than the trip itself, which perfectly encapsulates Walt Disney’s famous quote: “You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality."

There isn’t enough bandwidth to elaborate on all the details of this trip, but it has become a retroactive bucket list item that I can tick off, even though I never imagined wanting to do it. If you’re planning a trip, whether it’s within the continental USA or anywhere else in the world, consult ABD — you won’t regret it!

By the way, if you do want to book an Adventures by Disney excursion for yourself, I highly recommend contacting our friends at Mouse Fan Travel. And, for more from my trip, be sure to check out my Laughing Place On Location episode!