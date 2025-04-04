Photos: Remember Your Stay at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge with Resort-Specific Merchandise

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort may have noticed more resort-specific merchandise at their official Disney on-site hotel. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, located near to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, is no different. The resort’s tribal aesthetic carries over into a number of items, from glassware to apparel and accessories. Let’s take a look at some of the goodies we’ve found over at the hotel’s Ziwadi Marketplace, the retail location inside the resort’s main lobby area, Jambo House.

As already mentioned, there is some glassware available, including classic mugs for $19.99 and even a more modern Tervis for $34.99.

A dimensional photo frame ($34.99) will help families cherish their memories made at the hotel, showcasing the landmark building and its features as part of the frame, complete with Minnie and Mickey. The same can be said of an ornament (also $34.99), though it cannot hold pictures.

Loungefly is getting in on the fun with their own pair of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Minnie Mouse ears. The hotel’s colors and design choices carry over to the headband, which features the name on a small placard on the bow. Fans can pick these up for $44.99.

Known arguably more for their bags than their ears, a Loungefly bag, more subtle but with the Earth tones indicative of the hotel, complete with logo, is also available. The bag has designs and pockets that don’t fall in line with a more traditional Loungefly bag, but comes in around the same size. Fans can pick this up for $88.00

A fun bottom down shirt, featuring the colors and tones of the resort (as well as a subtle Mickey or two), was also spotted and can be picked up for $59.99.

All those too much just to remember where you stayed? Don’t worry, a simple magnet is also available for $12.99.

All prices are accurate as of press time. If you’d like to stay at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge or any of the other hotels of the Walt Disney World Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney booking needs.