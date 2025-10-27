Photos: Browse The Shelves of Resort-Specific Merchandise at Disney's Art of Animation Resort

Guests visiting Disney’s Art of Animation Resort can peruse the shelves of the hotel’s only retail location - the Ink & Paint Shop - and find some fun gear and resort-specific merchandise. For those who don’t know, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort celebrates exactly that - the Art of Animation. From traditional hand-drawn 2-D animation, all the way through to the computer animated hits of today. As such, expect a lot of finds celebrating the idea of sketching and design, especially of the four films celebrated at the resort - The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Finding Nemo, and Cars.

Of course, there are plenty of art supplies and fun drawing and animation-themed kits, like these coloring pages ($19.99) and themed-paintbrush pen ($9.99).

The idea of an animation desk is celebrated with a special ornament ($29.99) featuring Ariel and The Little Mermaid, and it lights up - just like the back of a real animation desk.

Logo gear can be found throughout, including special mugs featuring character design sheets of the characters found throughout the resort’s property ($24.99) and of course, the requisite Spirit Jersey.

A magnet featuring the resort’s logo can also be found, currently retailing for $14.99. The idea of a paint palette is brought to a luggage tag ($14.99) that is made of rubber and features a bit of dimension. The backside features a lined, white square to fill out your information.

Nemo takes center stage on a blue Tervis ($34.99) carrying over an under the sea look for containing all those drinks. And no, this is not valid at the nearby soda fountain where you can also fill up a special, designated, refillable mug.

More apparel abound, some with characters, some without throughout the store. Including an adult shirt featuring Ariel ($39.99), a solid blue shirt for adults with the resort’s logo ($36.99), and a youth shirt featuring Nemo ($26.99).

The resort even has its own Loungefly bag ($80.00), complete with all the characters featured around the resort, along with the logo on the front pocket. The four featured films also appear on the the ears of a special set of Mouse Ears ($36.99) celebrating the resort, with the Pixar films on one side (Finding Nemo, Cars) and the Walt Disney Animation Studios films (The Little Mermaid, The Lion King) on the other.

Again, all of this merchandise can be found at the Ink & Paint Shop of Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, located at Walt Disney World. This particular hotel brings guests into the world of favorite movies with highly themed rooms, decor, pools, and more. The hotel is primarily family suites, but standard rooms are also available. For more information about this resort, or any at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

