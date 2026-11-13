Celebrate Life Day at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge as Full Set of Batuu Adventure Buddies Arrives on Both Coasts

Which one is your favorite?!

After an earlier debut of one of the toys at Disneyland, now the entire collection of Batuu Adventure Buddies is coming to both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall that back in August, the first of three Batuu Buddies debuted at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland Resort.

At the time, only one type of these interactive toys were available - inspired by the Ewoks of the Star Wars galaxy.

Also at the time, the toys were only available at the Disneyland Resort.

Starting November 17 (or Life Day to Star Wars fans), those visiting Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will soon have the opportunity to take home the new interactive companions with all three Batuu Adventure Buddies available at the Droid Depot located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in both destinations.

The new Batuu Adventure Buddies include the aforementioned Ewok, along with a Huttlet, and Grogu.

In story, these toys have been crafted by a scrappy crew of Anzellan manufacturers , brought to life with expressive eyes, motorized facial expressions, and a mix of signature sounds, including giggles, laughs, and chatter that helps showcase their delightful personalities.

crafted by a scrappy crew of Anzellan manufacturers Visitors at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World must join a virtual queue to purchase the companions. The queue will be available at 7:00 a.m. EST and 1:00 p.m. EST, to purchase these items, and will be accessible via the My Disney Experience app.

Each toy can be customized with themed gear sets that are also available for purchase, offering an extra layer of personalization.

The toys are designed to interact with each other and with other droids sold at Droid Depot, creating an immersive experience for guests at the park, each with their own special interactions:

Ewok: Endor Dance Party (activated by a triple-head-tap): Rhythmic eye animations and Ewokese chanting/drumming sounds. Nearby Ewoks may also chime in. Forest Call Chain (activated by a double-belly-tap): Rapid belly tap near other buddies lets out a scout call and allows nearby toys to respond in their own languages.

Grogu: Snack Surprise (Double-Belly-Tap): Feed Grogu with accompanying accessories and then quickly touch his belly, resulting in a belching sound effect followed by a content sigh. Force Play (triple-head-tap): Expressive "Force" eyes. Other toys nearby react in pure excitement.

Huttlet: Appetite Echo (double-belly-tap): Giggling and slithering eye animations, followed by a deep, mischievous Huttese laugh. Cunning Deal Maker (triple-head-tap): Mischievous eye animations turn into a big, victorious grin, with a shaped eye curve and "coin" animation.

Cast members will help guests select their companion and preferred accessories. Once a character has been chosen, guests participate in a special activation moment that brings their new friend to life.

The Depot:

The Droid Depot is one of the most interactive and immersive experiences in Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

While on the surface it can be seen as just a merchandise shop, experiences within feature hands-on activities, and immersive storytelling that lets guests build their very own remote-controlled droid, picking parts off a functioning conveyor built.

Unlike other locations that simply offer the chance to buy a Star Wars toy off the shelf, guests get to experience what it's like to visit a working droid workshop on the planet Batuu.

The Droid Depot exists at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

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